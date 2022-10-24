ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference

The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders. I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
NJ.com

Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1

The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
WASHINGTON, CA
Yardbarker

Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson

The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
HOME, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bailey Zappe singing on the sideline

Monday night might have been a bad night for the New England Patriots as a team, as they fell to the Chicago Bears by a lopsided score of 33-14, but it was a pretty good night for Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, who replaced starting quarterback Mac Jones midway through the game. But his highlight of the game might have come on the sidelines, not on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Why Wotus turned down Bochy's offer to join Rangers staff

It will be strange for Giants fans to witness Bruce Bochy donning a Texas Rangers uniform next summer, especially when the manager's new club visits Oracle Park in August. Ron Wotus, the longest-tenured coach in Giants history, had a chance to join Bochy in Texas but opted to return for his 36th year with the organization.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1

Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:

