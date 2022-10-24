The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO