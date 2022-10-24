Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference
The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders. I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground...
Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1
The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
Yardbarker
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Yardbarker
New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson
The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried when the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bailey Zappe singing on the sideline
Monday night might have been a bad night for the New England Patriots as a team, as they fell to the Chicago Bears by a lopsided score of 33-14, but it was a pretty good night for Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, who replaced starting quarterback Mac Jones midway through the game. But his highlight of the game might have come on the sidelines, not on the field.
NBC Sports
Why Wotus turned down Bochy's offer to join Rangers staff
It will be strange for Giants fans to witness Bruce Bochy donning a Texas Rangers uniform next summer, especially when the manager's new club visits Oracle Park in August. Ron Wotus, the longest-tenured coach in Giants history, had a chance to join Bochy in Texas but opted to return for his 36th year with the organization.
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBC Sports
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:
