Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Three things learned from Indiana Pacers loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
The Pacers fell to 1-3 after their first loss on the road.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury to key Nebraska LB
Mickey Joseph confirmed the news Nebraska was fearful of during his Tuesday press conference. Star linebacker Nick Henrich is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury. Henrich had 8 tackles and a TFL in the loss to Purdue and will be out for the final 5 games.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
North Carolina signs coach Hubert Davis to 6-year deal
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has signed a new six-year deal that will keep him on the Tar Heels’ bench
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
saturdaytradition.com
Another undefeated matchup in The Game for Ohio State-Michigan? ESPN's Get Up crew debates
Ohio State and Michigan are both heading into the final stretch of the season with undefeated records. ESPN college football analysts Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum debated the likelihood of 2 B1G teams reaching the College Football Playoff. This could be the 2nd year in a row when the Ohio State-Michigan game at the end of the regular season has Playoff and B1G Championship Game implications.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives a 'slight edge' to one team as No. 1 in the country entering Week 9
Kirk Herbstreit joined ESPN’s SportsCenter to break down the top teams in college football ahead of Week 9. Right now, Herbstreit has two teams separating from the pack a bit, but he gives one of those teams a slight edge as No. 1 overall. According to Herbstreit, what Tennessee...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin comments on Penn State opening conference play away in 2023
James Franklin has had to start conference play on the road a lot during his tenure. It sounds like he’s getting tired of it. Penn State will have to do it again in 2023. Franklin brought up how AD Pat Kraft felt about the news, and stated that he didn’t want to discuss it at the time. Kraft was on record talking about how disappointed he was that Penn State is starting B1G play on the road for the eighth-straight season.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, reacts to 'frustrating and disappointing' aspect of Nittany Lions' 2023 B1G schedule
Pat Kraft isn’t happy. The Penn State Athletic Director reacted with disappointment to the announcement of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 B1G schedule. Kraft took particular issue with Penn State’s start in the conference. “It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing Penn State will be starting our Big Ten...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood addresses costly injury to Illinois G Luke Goode ahead of 2022-23 season
Brad Underwood is starting off the 2022-23 college basketball season on a tough note. The Illinois head coach announced guard Luke Goode will miss extended time with a broken foot sustained recently. “I’m just sick for Luke, he was playing so well,” said Underwood. “We had him penciled in as...
Comments / 0