Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Casino getting name change

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The formerly known “Mohegan Sun Casino” will now go by “Mohegan Pennsylvania.” On Monday, October 24, Mohegan announced the name change in a public statement. CEO of Mohegan, Ray Pineault, says the name change comes after the rollout of Project Starlight, which will include a $10M renovation plan for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelyouman.com

How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)

How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry

This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
WBRE

50+ vendors at the 2nd Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre was the place to be for a marketplace to find all your local gemstone, tattoo, and taxidermy needs. The Second Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre took place at the Kirby Center. More than 50 vendors sold such things as healing crystals, resin skulls with actual butterflies and insects, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort

University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

States, including Pa.,  are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

'The hubs are trying to focus on areas where you have resources to produce it, resources to use it and resources to balance that supply and demand,' said Jeffery Preece, director of research and development at the Electric Power Research Institute. The post States, including Pa.,  are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA American Water asks for customers to keep storm drains clear of leaves

PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water today reminded customers that falling leaves can block storm drains in their neighborhoods, resulting in excess stormwater and flooding conditions. Proper disposal of leaves and yard waste also keeps waterways clean and helps maintain water quality. “Homeowners often rake fallen leaves to...

