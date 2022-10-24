Read full article on original website
Casino getting name change
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The formerly known “Mohegan Sun Casino” will now go by “Mohegan Pennsylvania.” On Monday, October 24, Mohegan announced the name change in a public statement. CEO of Mohegan, Ray Pineault, says the name change comes after the rollout of Project Starlight, which will include a $10M renovation plan for […]
Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport held groundbreaking ceremony for turnaround facility
Avoca, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new turnaround facility. This new facility will be used for cleaning, fueling, and maintenance for cars from all six rental companies. It will also have car chargers so they can rent out electric cars.
This Pennsylvania Comfort Food Looks Pretty Familiar
Everyone has their favorite comfort food, but now, thanks to comfortablefood.com, we know what the favorite comfort food is in Pennsylvania, writes Anne Erickson for wmmr.com. The comfort food study lists the favorite comfort food for every state in America.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Military continues to face recruiting challenges, one local station surpassed their goals
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Nationwide, the military continues to face recruiting and hiring challenges this year and have struggled to meet their goals. Being one of the most difficult years yet, the U-S Army Recruiting Station in Wilkes-Barre Township surpassed its goal. Those at the recruiting station tell FOX56...
How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)
How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry
This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
50+ vendors at the 2nd Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre was the place to be for a marketplace to find all your local gemstone, tattoo, and taxidermy needs. The Second Annual Bazaar of the Bizarre took place at the Kirby Center. More than 50 vendors sold such things as healing crystals, resin skulls with actual butterflies and insects, and […]
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population.Image via iStock. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter.
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort
University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
States, including Pa., are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?
'The hubs are trying to focus on areas where you have resources to produce it, resources to use it and resources to balance that supply and demand,' said Jeffery Preece, director of research and development at the Electric Power Research Institute. The post States, including Pa., are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PA American Water asks for customers to keep storm drains clear of leaves
PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water today reminded customers that falling leaves can block storm drains in their neighborhoods, resulting in excess stormwater and flooding conditions. Proper disposal of leaves and yard waste also keeps waterways clean and helps maintain water quality. “Homeowners often rake fallen leaves to...
