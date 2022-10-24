Read full article on original website
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Erik Cantu’s family speaks publicly for first time since teen was shot by SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in early October is expected to speak to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the shooting. A week after the family retained high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump to...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
KSAT 12
BCSO recruits potential deputies from miles away to address jailer shortage
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office faces a shortage of detention officers, so officials are considering other options to fill the ranks, including traveling across the state to recruit new deputies. BCSO announced on social media that it would hold a recruiting and career event in...
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
tpr.org
Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents
A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
KSAT 12
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales calls out rival for TV ads claiming he won't prosecute drug cases
Gonzales' campaign said the attack ads' claims about the county's cite-and-release police are completely false.
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
KTSA
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in suspected DWI crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash that police believe involved an intoxicated driver has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is identified as 21-year-old Nolan McKee. A preliminary police report said the driver of a car was headed...
news4sanantonio.com
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
