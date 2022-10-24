Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Bryce Underwood, nation's No. 1 quarterback in 2025, visiting Michigan Wolverines this weekend
The state of Michigan has not-so-quietly become a frequent producer of elite quarterbacks in recent years. In the class of 2023, Martin Luther King's Dante Moore (Oregon pledge) is a consensus five-star prospect and is firmly in the discussion as the nation's top overall prospect, while class of ...
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly sets special flyover plans ahead of rivalry clash with Michigan State
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan is set to be a big game for Week 9 as the game will have a special flyover before the game. Before the game kicks off between the two rivals, there will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters over Michigan Stadium per a report from Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali
Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
This is how safety officials are prepping for Michigan, MSU football night game
ANN ARBOR, MI - You can only imagine local police and firefighters collectively rolling their eyes when they heard Michigan and Michigan State were meeting in a night game on Saturday. Actually, you don’t really have to imagine it. Referring to the announcement, Ann Arbor’s police and fire departments...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Rutgers
Announced by the program on Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines’ contest on Nov. 5 at Rutgers will kickoff in primetime on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m. Michigan was last on primetime on Big Ten Network for J.J. McCarthy’s starting debut in Week 2 against Hawaii. Since then, they have almost exclusively been on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. The Wolverines still have not had a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time this season.
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
whtc.com
Tennessee slips past U of M in the latest Top-25 Coaches Football Poll
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite having a bye week this past Saturday, the University Michigan dropped one spot to fourth in the Top-25 Coaches Football Poll. Tennessee moved ahead of the Wolverines in this week’s rankings to third. U of M sits at 7-and-0 on the season entering this Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Michigan State.
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
