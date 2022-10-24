Read full article on original website
Lady Cat Volleyball Sweeps Pittsburg, Plays in Bi-District Round Tuesday
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team wrapped up their regular season Tuesday by sweeping Pittsburg. Seven seniors were honored Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the SSHS Main Gym as they looked to close out the season strong with a big win prior to the playoffs. Coach Dorner applauded her squad’s efforts, calling...
Lady Cat Volleyball Ends Regular Season Tuesday with Senior Night
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team has already found themselves looking to playoffs as they wrap up their regular season at home Tuesday versus Pittsburg. Sulphur Springs looks to close out their season strong Tuesday, October 25 as they host Senior Night. Lady Cat volleyball honors at least five seniors in...
Four inducted into Wildcat Hall of Honor
The 2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor inductees will be a tough class to follow. Not only were the former Sulphur Springs athletes standouts in their particular sport or sports, but they all were great people of character. They all earned top honors and each had a desire for success and willing spirit to help others.
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
Saltillo XC Has Three Teams Winning 24-1A District Championship
Saltillo XC had themselves a very solid outing in Avery at the 24-1A District Championship. Both the Varsity boys and girls advance to Regionals. Not only that, but three of the five teams competing in Avery won their respective championships with two more finishing second and third. Results from the...
Lady Cat Cross Country Continues Making History, Qualifying For State Meet For First Time in School History
Coach Ross Hicks and his team continue to make history. For the first time in school history, Lady Cat cross country has qualified for the state meet. The team was led by Haylee Schultz, who won an individual district championship at the 15-4A meet. At the Regional meet though, the...
8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament Slated Nov. 5
The 8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration for the 42 tourney will begin at 9 a.m. and play will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration through today, Oct. 25, 2022, costs $10...
Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler. Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s. According to a company spokesperson, they hope to...
Hunt County Engineer Finds Success in the State Fair Rodeo Arena
An engineer with a passion for rodeo had #SomethingGood happen the other day and what happened to his horse is even better. Stephen McLauchlin from Quinlan competed in the tie down roping event in the finals of the United Professional Rodeo Association during the last weekend at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.
CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers
October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next
The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Northeast Texas
All eyes are on the massive $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night after players across the country have failed to take home this ridiculous amount of bacon, but not without some big winners from the Lone Star State catching some wandering glares.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program
Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas
A funeral service for Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jerry Chapman, George Shuttlesworth, Michael Wilkinson, Bryan Thomas, Caleb Thomas, and Cory Thomas.
