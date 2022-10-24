ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Four inducted into Wildcat Hall of Honor

The 2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor inductees will be a tough class to follow. Not only were the former Sulphur Springs athletes standouts in their particular sport or sports, but they all were great people of character. They all earned top honors and each had a desire for success and willing spirit to help others.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament Slated Nov. 5

The 8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration for the 42 tourney will begin at 9 a.m. and play will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration through today, Oct. 25, 2022, costs $10...
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
KLTV

Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler. Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s. According to a company spokesperson, they hope to...
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hunt County Engineer Finds Success in the State Fair Rodeo Arena

An engineer with a passion for rodeo had #SomethingGood happen the other day and what happened to his horse is even better. Stephen McLauchlin from Quinlan competed in the tie down roping event in the finals of the United Professional Rodeo Association during the last weekend at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers

October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next

The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program

Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Lana Kaytryne Pruitt

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas

A funeral service for Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jerry Chapman, George Shuttlesworth, Michael Wilkinson, Bryan Thomas, Caleb Thomas, and Cory Thomas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
