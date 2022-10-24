Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
iPad 10.9 (2022) review
Apple has successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun-lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done (with the addition of a separately purchased keyboard cover). While the price hike is dismaying, and the lack of Pencil 2 support is just plain wrong, the iPad 10.9 more than earns its keep, and is a worthy addition to our Best Tablets list.
Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023
One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon
The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
TechRadar
The best Apple Watch Ultra deals in October 2022
There aren't many Apple Watch Ultra deals around right now - and finding stock can even be a little trickier than you may have expected. The high-end Apple Watch may be expensive but it's in demand as it offers a superior experience compared to any other wearable by the manufacturer.
The best sales to shop today: Wayfair, AirPods, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Amazon Beauty, a discounted Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum and savings on our favorite Waterpik water flosser. All that and more below.
TechRadar
Google Chat emojis are about to get a lot more annoying
Your workplace chats could soon get a lot more interesting thanks to a new update coming to Google Workspace. The company's Google Chat service is now allowing users to create and use their own custom emojis to be used within your personal and work conversations. Whether it's your cutest pet,...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More
Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings today with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. They are among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering significant savings from smart home tech and appliances to TVs, tablets, laptops, and more.
TechRadar
It's time we stopped pretending Garmins, Apple Watches and Fitbits will ever look classy
I love smartwatches. I love them for the information they can give me about my health and fitness journey, which helps me refine my training, recovery, and my day-to-day life. At the time of writing, the Apple Watch Ultra is strapped to my wrist, and it’s already up there with some of the best running watches I’ve ever tried. I love its robust titanium case, butter-smooth screen, and welcoming UX.
TechRadar
Five features you need to try in macOS 13 Ventura
After being announced at WWDC in June and released in October, macOS Ventura was made available that brought Stage Manager, the Weather app and more. As the nineteenth version of the macOS platform, you may expect more minor refinements and features from macOS 13 Ventura. That makes it all the more impressive that Apple manages to get us excited all these years into the cycle.
TechRadar
Walmart still doesn't accept Apple Pay - here's why
Customers have long been requesting that Walmart implement Apple Pay at its checkouts, but the retailer has not relented, instead relying on its own method for customers to pay with their phone. Numerous complaints across Twitter lament the lack of integration, illustrating the extent to which customers are hankering for...
TechRadar
How to watch today's big Sony Alpha camera launch
A big Sony Alpha launch is due to take place today, with the event's YouTube placeholder promising that "a new camera is coming". Whether you're a photographer or a video-focused creator, it's likely to be well worth tuning in – and we have all the details on how to do just that.
TechRadar
Can’t wait for Black Friday? Act fast and get a great deal on a Sony or Samsung 4K TV
If you don't want to wait until November to snatch up a Black Friday deal on a new TV, then you're in luck. John Lewis is giving My John Lewis members (opens in new tab) a £100 gift card when they buy select TVs and other gadgets (opens in new tab) before October 31.
TechRadar
iOS 16.1 has arrived – here are six features you should try out
Apple has released iOS 16.1, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It's compatible with iPhones going all the way back the iPhone 8, as well as, of course, with the company's newest handsets, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While some may not be immediately obvious, there are...
TechRadar
Meta says the Oculus Quest 3 will launch “next year”
The Oculus Quest 3 has been confirmed for 2023 if comments from Meta’s CFO Dave Wehner are to be believed. According to Wehner in the Company’s Q3 earnings call, it’ll be released “next year” - which isn't long for people who are looking to get their hands on Meta's next consumer-focused VR headset.
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
TechRadar
Cabasse’s Rialto wireless speakers are a serious high-end soundbar alternative
Not sure whether to plump for one of the best soundbars or go a little more traditional with a set of the best stereo speakers this holiday season? French loudspeaker company Cabasse has a lovely alternative option: a new pair of active standmounts with TV connectivity and built-in streaming smarts and TV connectivity.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 makes the best fitness tracker even better
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best fitness tracker for most people, offering comprehensive tracking, a vivid color display and a comfortable fit for less than $100.
TechRadar
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) review
The iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is not a huge upgrade over the previous model, adding only more power (to an already extremely powerful tablet) and hover-detection for the Apple Pencil. The latter is a nice feature that's been very well-implemented, and cements the iPad Pro as the drawing tablet of choice. These changes ensure it remains the ultimate tablet powerhouse, thanks in part to a screen that's still best-in-class, and the range of software that's better for the form factor than anything else on the market.
Comments / 0