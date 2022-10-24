Apple has successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun-lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done (with the addition of a separately purchased keyboard cover). While the price hike is dismaying, and the lack of Pencil 2 support is just plain wrong, the iPad 10.9 more than earns its keep, and is a worthy addition to our Best Tablets list.

2 DAYS AGO