ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

iPad 10.9 (2022) review

Apple has successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun-lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done (with the addition of a separately purchased keyboard cover). While the price hike is dismaying, and the lack of Pencil 2 support is just plain wrong, the iPad 10.9 more than earns its keep, and is a worthy addition to our Best Tablets list.
BGR.com

Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023

One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
TechRadar

The best Apple Watch Ultra deals in October 2022

There aren't many Apple Watch Ultra deals around right now - and finding stock can even be a little trickier than you may have expected. The high-end Apple Watch may be expensive but it's in demand as it offers a superior experience compared to any other wearable by the manufacturer.
TechRadar

Google Chat emojis are about to get a lot more annoying

Your workplace chats could soon get a lot more interesting thanks to a new update coming to Google Workspace. The company's Google Chat service is now allowing users to create and use their own custom emojis to be used within your personal and work conversations. Whether it's your cutest pet,...
TechRadar

It's time we stopped pretending Garmins, Apple Watches and Fitbits will ever look classy

I love smartwatches. I love them for the information they can give me about my health and fitness journey, which helps me refine my training, recovery, and my day-to-day life. At the time of writing, the Apple Watch Ultra is strapped to my wrist, and it’s already up there with some of the best running watches I’ve ever tried. I love its robust titanium case, butter-smooth screen, and welcoming UX.
TechRadar

Five features you need to try in macOS 13 Ventura

After being announced at WWDC in June and released in October, macOS Ventura was made available that brought Stage Manager, the Weather app and more. As the nineteenth version of the macOS platform, you may expect more minor refinements and features from macOS 13 Ventura. That makes it all the more impressive that Apple manages to get us excited all these years into the cycle.
TechRadar

Walmart still doesn't accept Apple Pay - here's why

Customers have long been requesting that Walmart implement Apple Pay at its checkouts, but the retailer has not relented, instead relying on its own method for customers to pay with their phone. Numerous complaints across Twitter lament the lack of integration, illustrating the extent to which customers are hankering for...
TechRadar

How to watch today's big Sony Alpha camera launch

A big Sony Alpha launch is due to take place today, with the event's YouTube placeholder promising that "a new camera is coming". Whether you're a photographer or a video-focused creator, it's likely to be well worth tuning in – and we have all the details on how to do just that.
TechRadar

iOS 16.1 has arrived – here are six features you should try out

Apple has released iOS 16.1, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It's compatible with iPhones going all the way back the iPhone 8, as well as, of course, with the company's newest handsets, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While some may not be immediately obvious, there are...
TechRadar

Meta says the Oculus Quest 3 will launch “next year”

The Oculus Quest 3 has been confirmed for 2023 if comments from Meta’s CFO Dave Wehner are to be believed. According to Wehner in the Company’s Q3 earnings call, it’ll be released “next year” - which isn't long for people who are looking to get their hands on Meta's next consumer-focused VR headset.
TechRadar

Cabasse’s Rialto wireless speakers are a serious high-end soundbar alternative

Not sure whether to plump for one of the best soundbars or go a little more traditional with a set of the best stereo speakers this holiday season? French loudspeaker company Cabasse has a lovely alternative option: a new pair of active standmounts with TV connectivity and built-in streaming smarts and TV connectivity.
TechRadar

iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) review

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is not a huge upgrade over the previous model, adding only more power (to an already extremely powerful tablet) and hover-detection for the Apple Pencil. The latter is a nice feature that's been very well-implemented, and cements the iPad Pro as the drawing tablet of choice. These changes ensure it remains the ultimate tablet powerhouse, thanks in part to a screen that's still best-in-class, and the range of software that's better for the form factor than anything else on the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy