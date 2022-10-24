Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to the River City
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ice skating lovers take note - The U.S. Synchronized Skating National Champions are coming to Peoria next year. Tickets for the March 1-4, 2023 event went on sale Tuesday. Right now, there are about 600 teams around the country looking to compete - but only...
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
25newsnow.com
Jane Lynch inducted into IBA Hall of Fame
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, actor and Illinois native Jane Lynch was given the highest honor from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. The former Illinois State Redbird is now in its Hall of Fame. The comedian, actor and author’s screen delivery and sharp style has made her a recognizable...
Central Illinois Proud
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
WAND TV
Mountain lion detected near western side of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.
wglt.org
Unit 5 warns of cuts to sports, art, music, language
Unit 5 school superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle warned of drastic budget cuts during a Tuesday night webinar on the district’s upcoming education fund tax rate referendum. Weikle said if the Nov. 8 referendum fails, physical education, sports, fine art, band, foreign language, hours of the school day, and even entire schools could be on the chopping block.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Metamora’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Having Big Senior Year After Two Knee Surgeries
METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mia Querciagrossa is a big part of the Mid-Illini champion Metamora volleyball team. Even if some people are just realizing it. “I think it’s awesome that I get to be in this spot,” said Querciagrossa. “I am able to push through a lot of team’s blocks. It’s unexpected and throws them […]
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
25newsnow.com
Tax, athletic complex referendums on the ballot for Germantown Hills’ voters
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With just two weeks before the midterm elections, the Germantown Hills School District is hoping their residents will vote to approve a tax increase and an athletic complex. However, the district says approving both would put the tax rate lower than it is now. Wednesday...
25newsnow.com
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
Iconic Peoria institutions pair up to bolster medical innovation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are joining forces to come up with innovative solutions to solve some of the most pressing health care problems, including cancer prevention and treatment. Leaders from both institutions signed a five-year agreement Tuesday to form the Innovation for Health partnership....
