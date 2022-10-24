ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah

By Hollie Lewis
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23.

“It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite experiences ever. You all have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song.” Judd stated in a Facebook post.

She continued, “Getting to experience all the different generations of Judds fans each night (with your vintage tees, homemade signs, flashlights in the air, singing every word to every song), has been other-worldly. I look so forward to continuing this celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

Throughout the tour, there will be special guest appearances including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

