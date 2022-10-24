Read full article on original website
Only 2 SEC Programs Are Averaging 100 Percent Attendance
As usual, SEC college football programs are doing well in the attendance world this season. According to the conference, every program in the league is averaging 96% capacity except for Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, and MSU and Mizzou are at just under 90%. The only two schools in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play
No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
247Sports
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset
Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky ranked No. 4 in first Coaches Top 25 Poll
The first edition of the Coaches Top 25 Poll is out. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats cracked the top five, just as they did in the first AP Poll. The first Coaches Poll has Kentucky at No. 4, while the North Carolina Tar Heels, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Kansas Jayhawks made up the other four teams.
aseaofblue.com
Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves make Jerry West Award Watch List
Kentucky Wildcats guards Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace have been named to the 2023 Jerry West Award Watch List, the school announced Tuesday. Named after Naismith Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four MVP Jerry West, the award is in its ninth year of existence. Malik Monk is the only previous Wildcat to win the award (2017).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel provides latest on Cedric Tillman injury, Jaylen McCollough suspension
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel recently met with the media in this week’s press conference, providing some clarity on the injury status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and the suspension of safety Jaylen McCollough. Tillman was injured against Akron earlier this season and has not played since that game...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
Photo of soot-covered miner at Kentucky game with his son goes viral
A photo of a coal miner covered in soot with his son at the University of Kentucky Blue-White basketball game went viral Monday, eventually earning the pair a shout-out from head coach John Calipari.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything Stoops had to say on Monday: Opening statement... “Obviously, very excited about ...
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
WTVQ
City to “Purple Up” ahead of Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayor Linda Gorton is encouraging local businesses to join in and “Purple Up” ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland. The two-day event is coming to Keeneland from Nov. 4-5. But Gorton says the “celebration” starts earlier with Breeders’ Cup Week, set for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
