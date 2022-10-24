Read full article on original website
Related
6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors
Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo spy shots
Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan, and our spy photographer recently spotted the electric vehicle's Sport Turismo wagon body style. Our earlier shots show the Taycan sedan. The Taycan initially arrived in the sedan body style for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader...
Top Speed
2024 BMW M5 Interior Spied For The First Time
Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Priced At £54,995 In The UK
After announcing the final Ioniq 6 range and efficiency numbers for Europe earlier this month, Hyundai has now released pricing and equipment details for the Ioniq 6 First Edition model. Limited to 2,500 units available in Hyundai's key European EV markets—Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands—the First Edition...
Road & Track
This Is the First C8 Corvette Z06 Crash
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was involved in a crash in Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday evening, the first such incident on record, according to Corvette Blogger. The car involved was not a customer vehicle, but rather a Z06 owned by Chevy itself.
5 Used SUVs Recommended by Experts and Owners
These used SUVs recommended by experts and owners are the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota RAV4, Lexus RX 350, and even the Chevrolet Tahoe. The post 5 Used SUVs Recommended by Experts and Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Italian Company Wilier Showcases The Urta Hybrid Lightweight E-MTB
With e-bikes getting lighter and lighter, it’s becoming harder to distinguish them from standard, non-electric models, especially in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. You see, unlike utility and cargo-focused e-bikes, power isn’t the name of the game when it comes to lightweight e-MTBs. Instead, it’s agility and natural pedal feel—both essential when it comes to hitting the trails at a blistering pace.
teslarati.com
Tesla software update 2022.40.1 improves Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, charging efficiency & more
Tesla recently rolled out software update 2022.40.1. The recent over-the-air (OTA) update introduced improvements to Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, charging, radio stations, and driver door unlock mode. Update 2022.40.1’s release notes are listed below. Sentry Mode and Dog Mode. Sentry Mode and Doge Mode now work in tandem. Tesla...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Matched ID.3/ID.4 In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID. Buzz, equipped with an 82 kWh battery, achieved a pretty good result in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge. It's not a surprise actually, as the earlier range test already indicated relatively high efficiency (for a van), good range, and very good fast charging capabilities (over 180 kW peak).
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T Charging At Multiple Charger Types: Surprising Comparison
Our friend Branden Flasch takes his Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to four different public DC fast charging stations to document his discoveries. In each case, he begins the charging session at a low state of charge, which is representative of what owners are likely to do on a road trip, and charges up to 85 percent.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000. The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
This $160,000 Dodge Viper Stretch Limo Can Be Yours
Stretch limousine conversions are generally saved for things that a customer is likely to want to ride in, like the full-sized luxury sedans and SUVs that are also used as town cars in their original form. However, the theoretical limits of cutting a car in half and putting more car in between are much, much further out than what shops typically build. Someone with enough money and curiosity could theoretically build a stretch limo out of most of the cars on the road today. Take that idea to its logical conclusion and you end up here, a stretched Dodge Viper limo.
hypebeast.com
Nike Reveals an Electric New Look for the ISPA Sense Flyknit
Over the summer, and its special ISPA line revealed what’s in store for the division for the remainder of the year. With the introduction of the ISPA Link, ISPA Link Axis and ISPA Sense Flyknit, an array of options have been provided over the past few months. Initially, the ISPA Link launched in its original colorways. Since then, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has found itself as the silhouette of focus with a balance of reserved and bold colorways.
insideevs.com
Tesla Presents Its New Megapack Factory In Lathrop, California
Tesla's all-new battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Lathrop, California is almost ready and is ramping up production. This week, the company showed a short video, presenting the plant and some of the production processes, on its Linkedin profile. Tesla is now looking for more employees - but that's...
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
insideevs.com
BMW Announces $1.7 Billion EV Investment In South Carolina
The BMW Group announced two significant EV-related investments in South Carolina, valued at $1.7 billion in total. The first part of $1 billion is to prepare for the production of all-electric vehicles at the company’s existing manufacturing facility in South Carolina - Plant Spartanburg. This 30-year-old site currently produces...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments
The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla
Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.
Comments / 0