CarBuzz.com

6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors

Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo spy shots

Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan, and our spy photographer recently spotted the electric vehicle's Sport Turismo wagon body style. Our earlier shots show the Taycan sedan. The Taycan initially arrived in the sedan body style for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader...
Top Speed

2024 BMW M5 Interior Spied For The First Time

Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Priced At £54,995 In The UK

After announcing the final Ioniq 6 range and efficiency numbers for Europe earlier this month, Hyundai has now released pricing and equipment details for the Ioniq 6 First Edition model. Limited to 2,500 units available in Hyundai's key European EV markets—Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands—the First Edition...
Road & Track

This Is the First C8 Corvette Z06 Crash

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was involved in a crash in Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday evening, the first such incident on record, according to Corvette Blogger. The car involved was not a customer vehicle, but rather a Z06 owned by Chevy itself.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
MotorBiscuit

5 Used SUVs Recommended by Experts and Owners

These used SUVs recommended by experts and owners are the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota RAV4, Lexus RX 350, and even the Chevrolet Tahoe. The post 5 Used SUVs Recommended by Experts and Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Italian Company Wilier Showcases The Urta Hybrid Lightweight E-MTB

With e-bikes getting lighter and lighter, it’s becoming harder to distinguish them from standard, non-electric models, especially in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. You see, unlike utility and cargo-focused e-bikes, power isn’t the name of the game when it comes to lightweight e-MTBs. Instead, it’s agility and natural pedal feel—both essential when it comes to hitting the trails at a blistering pace.
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Matched ID.3/ID.4 In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge

The rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID. Buzz, equipped with an 82 kWh battery, achieved a pretty good result in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge. It's not a surprise actually, as the earlier range test already indicated relatively high efficiency (for a van), good range, and very good fast charging capabilities (over 180 kW peak).
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Charging At Multiple Charger Types: Surprising Comparison

Our friend Branden Flasch takes his Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to four different public DC fast charging stations to document his discoveries. In each case, he begins the charging session at a low state of charge, which is representative of what owners are likely to do on a road trip, and charges up to 85 percent.
Creative Bloq

Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild

News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.  The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track

This $160,000 Dodge Viper Stretch Limo Can Be Yours

Stretch limousine conversions are generally saved for things that a customer is likely to want to ride in, like the full-sized luxury sedans and SUVs that are also used as town cars in their original form. However, the theoretical limits of cutting a car in half and putting more car in between are much, much further out than what shops typically build. Someone with enough money and curiosity could theoretically build a stretch limo out of most of the cars on the road today. Take that idea to its logical conclusion and you end up here, a stretched Dodge Viper limo.
MISSOURI STATE
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals an Electric New Look for the ISPA Sense Flyknit

Over the summer, and its special ISPA line revealed what’s in store for the division for the remainder of the year. With the introduction of the ISPA Link, ISPA Link Axis and ISPA Sense Flyknit, an array of options have been provided over the past few months. Initially, the ISPA Link launched in its original colorways. Since then, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has found itself as the silhouette of focus with a balance of reserved and bold colorways.
insideevs.com

Tesla Presents Its New Megapack Factory In Lathrop, California

Tesla's all-new battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Lathrop, California is almost ready and is ramping up production. This week, the company showed a short video, presenting the plant and some of the production processes, on its Linkedin profile. Tesla is now looking for more employees - but that's...
LATHROP, CA
dcnewsnow.com

What’s New for 2023: Infiniti

Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
insideevs.com

BMW Announces $1.7 Billion EV Investment In South Carolina

The BMW Group announced two significant EV-related investments in South Carolina, valued at $1.7 billion in total. The first part of $1 billion is to prepare for the production of all-electric vehicles at the company’s existing manufacturing facility in South Carolina - Plant Spartanburg. This 30-year-old site currently produces...
SPARTANBURG, SC
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments

The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
HAWAII STATE
TheStreet

Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

