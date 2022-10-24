ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash

By Jessica Orozco
 2 days ago
John Rondot will spend 30 days in jail and 4 years on community control for failing to stop after he hit 18-year-old Ethan Howard with his car in October 2021. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control.

John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.

Rondot reportedly was traveling southbound on Shawnee Road when he came upon Howard and struck his bicycle in the rear but did not stop. The impact caused Howard to be thrown 170 feet, the police report said.

A passing motorist noticed Howard’s body in the roadway and called 911. Two hours after the crash, Rondot contacted the police department and said he had struck a deer near the spot where Howard’s body was found.

Howard died three days later of injuries sustained in the accident. According to statements made in court by Michelle Howard, Howard’s mother, a hole was cut in the man’s skull to allow room for his brain to swell.

The woman said she wanted to share the man’s life with everyone in the packed courtroom. She said the past year has been difficult for her family, who had been expecting to attend Howard’s graduation but instead visit his grave.

“We know that we’ll see him again one day,” the woman said. “That is the only thing that gives me hope.”

Robert Grzybowski, Rondot’s defense attorney, said Rondot is “devastated” about what happened. He said the man cannot say much due to a potential civil lawsuit.

Rondot did share, however, that “there’s been countless nights of just me wondering what could’ve done differently.” He said he is “remorseful” and is ready to put the incident behind him and accept the consequences.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Rondot will not be allowed to consume any drugs or alcohol while he is on community control. He must serve 100 hours of community service, in line with Howard’s passion for helping the homeless.

Rondot’s driver’s license will be suspended for three years, though he can apply for driving privileges to and from his job. While he serves 30 days in jail, Rondot will be allowed to leave to go to work, but must return to jail immediately after his shift.

Reach Jessica Orozco at 567-242-0398.

