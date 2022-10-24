Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28725
The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting public comment on three Water Quality and Erosion Control projects that are being considered for funding in 2023 using Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funds under the authority of NAC 321.010 – 321.365. NDSL assembled a Technical Advisory Committee in September 2022 to review and prioritize grant applications for funding. The following projects were selected as the highest priorities for grant awards, subject to available funding. The proposed projects are hereby submitted for public review and comment. Applications can be found by going to the NDSL News webpage:
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City planning commissioners approve request for guest house in Adams Estates
A proposal for a 1,176-square-foot guest house in the Adams Estates subdivision became controversial Wednesday as planning commissioners weighed neighbors’ concerns against the merits of the request. Planning commissioners voted 4-3 to approve a special use permit for applicant Tom Metcalf, who is seeking to build a guest house...
Nevada Appeal
Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times
Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Road Report for Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Road Report as of Oct. 27. The following information applies to the period of Oct. 31 – November 4:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30...
Nevada Appeal
Pack’s first must-win game comes against SJSU
A look ahead to tonight’s (7:30 p.m.) Mountain West football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6, 0-4) and San Jose State Spartans (4-2, 2-1) at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: CBS Sports Network, 94.5 FM. THE SPREAD: San Jose State by 24 points. The...
Nevada Appeal
Motorcyclist in September fatal crash identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County on Sept. 24. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m., when Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR 341 toward Reno. For some unknown reason, Somers missed a curve and hit a guardrail, NHP said.
