Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations

(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor

ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Building in downtown LaPorte collapses

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening. The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time. No injuries have been reported. Follow 16 News...
LA PORTE, IN
foxwilmington.com

A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana

A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WBKR

Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church

Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2

MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart

