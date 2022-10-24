Read full article on original website
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
WNDU
Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting ‘Fall Shredding Fundraiser’ this Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its “Fall Shredding Fundraiser” this Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds. The drive-thru event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A $20 minimum donation is required in order to get your documents shredded. Over 1,000...
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
WNDU
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
WNDU
Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening. The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time. No injuries have been reported. Follow 16 News...
foxwilmington.com
A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
WNDU
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
WNDU
Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A look inside the 'haunted' Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church
Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
WNDU
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
WNDU
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka mayor’s youth advisory council is asking for donations for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They’re looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. They’re also looking for aluminum foil and disposable foil turkey pans to help families prepare Thanksgiving.
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WNDU
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
