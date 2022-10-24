ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

City's favorite musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda on Friday

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide Good Morning America gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays bass, and Emilio sings and plays drums. Third band member Jerry Fuentes plays guitar and sings as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX

