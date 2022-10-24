Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
Kat DeLorean has been a vocal critic of San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined on social media.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
KENS 5
Benefits of weightlifting for women | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Madeline Mosier Timm, Fitness Coach and Pregnancy Athleticism Coach, shares the benefits of weightlifting specially for women. For more information visit madelinetimmfitness.com.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
tpr.org
City's favorite musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda on Friday
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide Good Morning America gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays bass, and Emilio sings and plays drums. Third band member Jerry Fuentes plays guitar and sings as well.
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
