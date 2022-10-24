ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears seek a first in Foxborough on Monday night

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQiBw_0iklJtGo00

FOXBOROUGH, MA – Because they play in different conferences, the number of match-ups between the teams has been limited.

Since the Patriots joined the National Football League in 1970 after the merger with the American Football League, the Bears have only played them 14 times in the regular season and playoffs. Monday night’s match-up will be the first since the 2018 season as part of a four-year opponent rotation.

But when the Bears visit Gillette Stadium for the 7:15 PM kickoff, they’ll be looking to finally get a first in this series: A win on the Patriots’ home field.

The Bears’ four previous trips to New England have all been losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gmr6x_0iklJtGo00
(AP Photo)

The Bears first lost to the Patriots on their home field at the old Foxboro Stadium on October 30, 1988 when they were beaten by the hosts 30-7, one of just four losses they suffered that season.

During the next week, head coach Mike Ditka suffered a minor heart attack at team headquarters in Lake Forest. He would return quickly, however, as the Bears won a fifth-straight NFC Central division title and would advance to the NFC Championship Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwlLJ_0iklJtGo00
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Bears wouldn’t go back to New England for a game for nine years, and when they did, the results weren’t much better.

On September 21, 1997, the reigning AFC champion Patriots beat them 31-3 in one of the seven-straight losses the Bears had to open that season. Dave Wannstedt’s team would finish the season 4-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTfYP_0iklJtGo00
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The closest game the Bears have had against the Patriots on their home field was their first at Gillette Stadium was on November 26, 2006. It was a turnover-filled contest with New England giving up the ball five times and the Bears four.

But it was Rex Grossman’s interception in the final two minutes that would be the last in a 17-13 loss for the eventual NFC champion Bears, who suffered one of their three regular season losses in 2006 at the hands of the Patriots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354z51_0iklJtGo00
(Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

The ugliest loss came in their last visit to Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2014, when the Patriots crushed the Bears 51-23. The eventual Super Bowl champions raced out to a 38-7 halftime lead and the visitors didn’t have much of a response.

To make things worse, defensive end Lamarr Houston suffered a season-ending ACL tear while celebrating a second half sack. It was part of a 5-11 season that led the the firing of head coach Marc Trestman.

Winning for the Bears has been difficult against the Patriots anywhere, as they are 4-10 heading into Monday night’s game in Foxborough. They’ve lost five-straight to New England, with their last win coming at Soldier Field on December 10, 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uW8Qs_0iklJtGo00
(Getty Images)

Of course, one of the Bears’ wins over the Patriots was Super Bowl XX, when technically New England was the home team. Perhaps Matt Eberflus’ team can be the one to finally get the Chicago team at win in Foxborough tonight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Court docs: Indiana mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy