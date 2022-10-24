Volkswagen honchos went to Hanover, Germany, to give an investor presentation. One of the presentation decks went with them to Hanover and is now traveling the World Wide Web thanks to the VW ID Talk forum getting hold of it. The deck focuses on the ID. Buzz, one of the slides teasing the hotted-up GTX version that will be sold in markets outside the U.S. When the ID.4 GTX launched in Europe last year, we were told not to expect the GTX brand and its tweaked looks Stateside. We have, however, got the same dual-motor powertrain and output figures, but in Pro guise. The ID.Buzz is still a ways away, so we'll see if that continues, only in Pro S guise. The automaker has done the same previously — there was a Scirocco GTX in Europe that came to the U.S. as the Scirocco 16V.

22 HOURS AGO