Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche’s Aerodynamic New 911 GT3 RS Has a Massive Wing That Harnesses the Wind for More Power
If you want to understand the story of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, just look at the wing—and, really, where else would you look? The latest 911 variant had been rumored to receive a 4.2-liter mill, the same displacement as the feral GT3 R race car, but Porsche says the bigger engine wouldn’t have met emissions standards. So, to solve how to build a better sports car without boosting its brawn, the German marque leaned into the wind. It’s here where we point out that the 518 hp, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine is no slouch, with a dizzying 9,000 rpm...
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
New Porsche Game Lets Players Modify A 911 Carrera Or Nissan Z From Their Phone
Porsche Digital has updated its popular app-based DesignCar game, giving users more choices than ever before. New vehicles provide players with more cars to virtually collect and customize and compete with in fun challenges. And don't think you're limited to Porsche vehicles, like the 911 Carrera - the game boasts multiple desirable brands and models.
Autoblog
One-of-five Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione up for auction
Ferrari doesn't normally dabble in the mundane, but some of its cars are rarer than others. A perfect example is the 288 GTO Evoluzione, a race car-turned-test bench that the company built five units of in the 1980s. While these rarely come up for sale, one is currently being auctioned.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Acura Integras worked over by 3 popular tuners as SEMA custom builds
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is a chance for aftermarket manufacturers and automakers to come together with potential customers and the media to show off their custom rides. Honda and Acura are no strangers to the event, as people have been bringing hotted-up models from both automakers to the show for years. This year, three builders are bringing their interpretations of Acura’s newest car, the 2023 Integra.
Autoblog
2024 Maserati GranCabrio previewed in official photos
The new 2024 Maserati GranTurismo made its official debut in September 2022, so it stands to reason that the GranCabrio is right around the corner. It's not ready for its big debut yet, but "official spy shots" released by the company give us a decent idea of what to expect.
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
Top Speed
2024 BMW M5 Interior Spied For The First Time
Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.
Autoblog
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Autoblog
Volkswagen teases ID.Buzz GTX
Volkswagen honchos went to Hanover, Germany, to give an investor presentation. One of the presentation decks went with them to Hanover and is now traveling the World Wide Web thanks to the VW ID Talk forum getting hold of it. The deck focuses on the ID. Buzz, one of the slides teasing the hotted-up GTX version that will be sold in markets outside the U.S. When the ID.4 GTX launched in Europe last year, we were told not to expect the GTX brand and its tweaked looks Stateside. We have, however, got the same dual-motor powertrain and output figures, but in Pro guise. The ID.Buzz is still a ways away, so we'll see if that continues, only in Pro S guise. The automaker has done the same previously — there was a Scirocco GTX in Europe that came to the U.S. as the Scirocco 16V.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments
The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Crown First Drive Review: Nonconformist to a fault
When the 2023 Toyota Crown was revealed as the de facto replacement for the Avalon, we were a bit confused. We weren't surprised that Toyota would be looking to drop the Avalon, a relatively unexciting model in a rapidly shrinking market. But, even with its tall profile, the Crown is, well, still a big sedan, not even a liftback. And then, the powertrains seemed unambitious. All models will be conventional hybrids, or at least that was the case at launch. A plug-in hybrid has since been announced. So it seemed like the Crown was just going to be an Avalon, but weird looking. But maybe it would all make sense when we finally got a chance to learn more of the details and actually drive the car.
Urgent recall for 75,000 Audi & Volkswagens over engine problems – warning signs to look for & list of cars affected
AN urgent recall has been issued by Audi and Volkswagen due to a potentially dangerous flaw inherent in several cars that may lead to engine failure. Up to 75,000 vehicles sold are at risk for this possibly life-threatening issue with the cars. The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Audi Q5s and...
Autoblog
VW, Audi recall SUVs for potential engine failure
Volkswagen and Audi have announced recalls of four models to address potentially defective engine components that may be prone to catastrophic failure. The campaign covers the 2022-2023 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models along with the 2021-2023 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback. In total, the population is more than 74,000 vehicles. The VW/Audi recall notice calls out connecting rods produced for the base engine (VW's ubiquitous 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder) as the culprit. Rods produced outside of factory specifications can cause unbalanced engine operation, which will likely lead to catastrophic engine failure if not immediately addressed.
Comments / 0