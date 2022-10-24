Read full article on original website
Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state’s largest county in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance...
Justices to sort out if mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior Pennsylvania elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
Prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a statement that there was...
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson....
Hochul, Zeldin to face off in only debate
After much back and forth between the campaigns, a debate is finally happening tonight between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. The two will face off at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Westchester. This will be the only time the candidates for governor will meet before...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
Jury convicts Wisconsin man of killing 6 by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Jury convicts Wisconsin man of killing 6 by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Heat deaths in Arizona’s biggest county outpace last year’s
PHOENIX (AP) — This summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona’s largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness. Public health statistics this week confirmed a record 359 such deaths just days before the end of the six-month heat season. The jump in deaths...
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said...
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
State lawmakers announce long-term plan to phase out fossil fuels in new construction
Lawmakers were set to meet with advocates Wednesday morning to announce a plan to save people hundreds of dollars. It’s called the “All-Electric Building Act.”. Under the bill, all new construction statewide would be required to be built without the use of fossil fuels. The plan would go...
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
