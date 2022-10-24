Read full article on original website
ESPN
MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source
Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
ESPN
San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan, Chicago Red Stars' Mallory Pugh named in NWSL Best XI
San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan and fellow U.S. Women's National Team compatriots Sofia Huerta of OL Reign and Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars were named to the NWSL Best XI first team on Tuesday. Morgan, a forward, won the Golden Boot with a career-best 15 goals while...
How Taylor Hall turned a slow start into one of his best starts
After a preseason injury, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall got off to a slow start through the first few games. Since then, however, he’s scored in three straight games and is tied for the league lead in game-winning goals.
BBC
Phil Kessel breaks NHL 'ironman' record by playing 990th consecutive game
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game. The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple...
NBC Los Angeles
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
