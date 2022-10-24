ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source

Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
BBC

Phil Kessel breaks NHL 'ironman' record by playing 990th consecutive game

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game. The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple...

