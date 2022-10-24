It is for this type of weekend coming up at Martinsville Speedway that William Byron ran several Late Model races this year. While there’s plenty of chances to run laps on a simulator or on iRacing, there’s a value in running actual laps in a race car, even if it is different than the Next Gen car. With limited practice in Cup, the more laps the better, especially for the 24-year-old Byron who didn’t begin competing until a decade ago — years after many of his competitors first started.

MARTINSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO