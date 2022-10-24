Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo believes Aaron Judge’s contract is about to be ‘astronomical’
The New York Yankees finished their season on Sunday night against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Bombers didn’t secure a single win against Houston, who continues to be their kryptonite year in and year out during postseason baseball. However, management and the players need...
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
Kyle Schwarber, Dusty Baker Among Ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series
Baker, Schwarber among ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is this the year for former Cubs manager Dusty Baker?. Baker is back in the World Series for a second straight year — and third time as manager — after his Astros finished off a sweep of the Yankees Sunday night.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes,...
MLB Free Agency: Kaplan Speaks on Cubs' Interest in deGrom, Judge, Turner
It’s no secret that the Cubs are reportedly interested in signing a “star” shortstop this offseason. Former Los Angeles Dodger Trea Turner would certainly fit that billing. With his speed and offensive production at the top of the lineup, Turner would be a huge boost for the...
MLB Analyst Shares Hilarious Take On White Sox Manager Search
The Chicago White Sox are currently in the midst of a search for a new manager after Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa stepped down from the job. La Russa was hired by the team prior to the 2021 season after the dismissal of Rick Renteria. The move shocked many across the...
Column: Padres' NLCS run raises stakes to take advantage of winning window
Expectations rise with trip to National League Championship Series, but Padres say they don't plan to ease off gas pedal at this point
