Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Blackhawks keep winning under cool hand of Luke Richardson
CHICAGO – If the Blackhawks are supposed to be tanking, someone should tell Luke Richardson. The first-year head coach is defying expectations in what was supposed to be the beginning of a long rebuild, reeling off four straight wins after starting the season with back-to-back losses. “There was a moment, especially throughout preseason, where we […]
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Bulls: Is it time to move on from Patrick Williams?
The 2022 NBA season has barely begun but have we already seen enough of Patrick Williams in a Chicago Bulls uniform? This is not going to be a popular statement for Bulls fans but before you make your judgment, hear me out first. What does he bring to the team?
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 4-2 Loss To The Blackhawks – 10/25/22
It was not the start the Florida Panthers were looking for to begin their two-game road trip. What looked like a lopsided matchup on paper, was anything but on the scoreboard. The Panthers failed themselves with a lack of execution and missed opportunities throughout the game. And as a result, they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Down Panthers for 4th Straight Win
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center. It didn't take a comeback effort this time, but the Blackhawks continued their pesky play to record a fourth straight win. First Period. For the first time this season, the Blackhawks opened...
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star
Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent, and I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan
There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
atozsports.com
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
Comments / 0