Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Peyton Manning Roasts Bill Belichick For How He's Handled Patriots' Quarterback Situation
The Manning Cast is back on Monday Night Football for this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning didn't even make it through the end of the first quarter before dropping a zinger that has made the rounds on social media. Manning noted that the Patriots' ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Patriots QB situation is a mess and Bill Belichick could’ve avoided it | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — “Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!”. The chants began when Justin Fields put the Bears up 10-0 late in the first quarter. They grew louder when Damien Harris let a ball clang off his hands minute later, and they crescendoed when Mac Jones threw an interception on the following play.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Everything We Know About Patriots’ Bizarre QB Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s that old saying? If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one?. That’s where the New England Patriots find themselves after Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the underdog Chicago Bears — a game that featured a QB usage plan unlike any previously seen in the Bill Belichick era.
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Announcers set for Bears vs. Cowboys Week 8 game
The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build on a dominant victory over the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 7. The Bears’ Week 8 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).
How can the Bears build off Monday Night’s success against the Patriots?
The Chicago bears shocked everyone on National Television. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxborough Monday night to take on Bill Belichick & the New England Patriots. They opened as 7-point underdogs & that number ballooned up to 8.5 by kickoff, they ended up winning the game 33-14. They dominated all 3 phases of the game and even held off a quick pair of TDs when the Patriots inserted Bailey Zappe. Justin Fields looked like the playmaker the bears thought he’d be when they traded up in the 2021 NFL draft, Luke Getsy is getting comfortable in play calling and drew up some new plays that the bears borrowed from the Baltimore Ravens. The defense looked incredible, forcing 4 turnovers including Kyler Gordon & Jaquan Brisker getting their first interceptions in the NFL. Roquan Smith looked like a man playing for a new contract, we’re still waiting on Robert Quinn to join the party, but if he does lookout, this team can compete with just about anyone. Cairo Santos continued his great season as well hitting all of his kicks & Velus Jones Jr got demoted for Dante Pettis in the return game which turned out to be the right decision as he fumbled 2 punts in the last 3 games.
