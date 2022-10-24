The Chicago bears shocked everyone on National Television. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxborough Monday night to take on Bill Belichick & the New England Patriots. They opened as 7-point underdogs & that number ballooned up to 8.5 by kickoff, they ended up winning the game 33-14. They dominated all 3 phases of the game and even held off a quick pair of TDs when the Patriots inserted Bailey Zappe. Justin Fields looked like the playmaker the bears thought he’d be when they traded up in the 2021 NFL draft, Luke Getsy is getting comfortable in play calling and drew up some new plays that the bears borrowed from the Baltimore Ravens. The defense looked incredible, forcing 4 turnovers including Kyler Gordon & Jaquan Brisker getting their first interceptions in the NFL. Roquan Smith looked like a man playing for a new contract, we’re still waiting on Robert Quinn to join the party, but if he does lookout, this team can compete with just about anyone. Cairo Santos continued his great season as well hitting all of his kicks & Velus Jones Jr got demoted for Dante Pettis in the return game which turned out to be the right decision as he fumbled 2 punts in the last 3 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO