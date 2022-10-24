Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania authorities issue warrant for woman who allegedly abducted daughter, 6; Amber Alert issued
Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl and her mother, who is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Iowa serial killer fears: FBI joins probe amid woman's claim father killed up to 70 victims, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help her move their bodies.
Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
Arkansas police say man lied about own kidnapping on Facebook: 'Hoax'
Arkansas police said that a man lied about being kidnapped in a Facebook post, and are now calling it a "hoax" and the man was charged with several crimes.
Georgia suspects caught trying to flush pounds of marijuana down toilet, police say
Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home near Atlanta, Georgia.
Washington husband suspected of burying wife alive over retirement money in divorce: victim
Chae An allegedly buried his estranged wife alive in a dispute over money and his retirement savings amid their ongoing divorce, Young An told detectives.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
Florida police say semi-truck packed with drugs was brought in from California every week
A drug ring brought drugs inside a semi-truck driven from California to the Tampa, Florida, area at least once per week since January, authorities said.
Parents should be ‘alert’ for colorful fentanyl pills on Halloween, unlikely to be found in candy: sheriff
Sheriff Milstead said the intent of drug smugglers is not to pass out fentanyl at Halloween but to use the boxes of popular candy brands as a way to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.
Washington, California authorities arrest 11 for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 132K people
Authorities in Washington and California arrested 11 people in connection with a massive scheme to traffic dangerous drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago is located in Wisconsin
A Michigan family that disappeared on Oct. 16 after the father displayed "paranoia" during a 911 call was located in Wisconsin on Sunday, police announced.
New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
The New York state Supreme Court reinstated all state employees fired for being unvaccinated during the pandemic Monday, saying the government violated their rights.
Herschel Walker: Abortion allegations are 'a lie'
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said on "Special Report" that recent allegations he pressured an unnamed woman into getting an abortion are "a lie." "That's a lie and I've said that's a lie and I hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win this seat back, but I don't think they realize that they messed with the wrong Georgian here, that I'm not going to stop," Walker told "Special Report" on Wednesday. "This seat is too important for me to stop thinking that they can try to scare me or force me out of this seat because they're not and I hope the people saw after that debate who's the guy ready to represent the people of Georgia, whereas Raphael Warnock is there to represent Joe Biden."
Nevada divers find sixth set of skeletal remains since May in drying Lake Mead
National Park Service divers on Oct. 18 found human remains at Lake Mead — the sixth set discovered since May in the severely dry lake outside Las Vegas.
Oregon sees pivotal Election Day with strict gun bill on ballot as GOP gains ground in gov race
November's election could be a landmark one for the state of Oregon, whose voters will decide on a major gun measure and could elect the first Republican governor in decades.
Biden finds Fetterman to be 'impressive,' declines to weigh in on medical records, Karine Jean-Pierre says
Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's White House press briefing that President Biden views John Fetterman as "impressive" and declined to weigh in on whether he should release medical records.
