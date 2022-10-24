Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said on "Special Report" that recent allegations he pressured an unnamed woman into getting an abortion are "a lie." "That's a lie and I've said that's a lie and I hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win this seat back, but I don't think they realize that they messed with the wrong Georgian here, that I'm not going to stop," Walker told "Special Report" on Wednesday. "This seat is too important for me to stop thinking that they can try to scare me or force me out of this seat because they're not and I hope the people saw after that debate who's the guy ready to represent the people of Georgia, whereas Raphael Warnock is there to represent Joe Biden."

