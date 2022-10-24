Read full article on original website
Pete Bootedgeedge
2d ago
I’m a lifelong Penn State fan, but it’s hard to watch the classless behavior of the team ever since Joe Pa was unceremoniously dismissed.
Reply(15)
24
Peggy Frey
2d ago
Oh please, we all have witnessed deplorable behavior from both teams. Harbaugh now acts like an innocent is revolting
Reply(2)
20
Bewildered
2d ago
I thought that they called their stadium the big house!! Obviously it isn't that big with only one tunnel!!
Reply(5)
19
Related
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State athletics updates Beaver Stadium's student section protocols ahead of Ohio State game
Penn State will be facing Ohio State on Saturday. Before then, Penn State athletics updated its safety protocols after reviewing what happened during the Minnesota game. After the athletics department saw what happened against Minnesota, there are going be some changes to how things work in the student section. Students will now have to wear a wristband that proves they are sitting there.
WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin's entire Ohio State week press conference
Penn State coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference at Beaver Stadium Tuesday, as his No. 13 Nittany Lions continued to prepare for this week's home showdown with No. 2 Ohio State. You can see video of Franklin’s entire press conference at the link below. In a session...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly sets special flyover plans ahead of rivalry clash with Michigan State
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan is set to be a big game for Week 9 as the game will have a special flyover before the game. Before the game kicks off between the two rivals, there will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters over Michigan Stadium per a report from Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports.
ESPN
Jim Harbaugh blames James Franklin for U-M/PSU tunnel dust-up
The Michigan and Penn State football teams got into a halftime shouting match in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during their game on Oct. 15. After the game, Penn State coach James Franklin said there should be a policy in place to keep that from happening in the future, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh thinks otherwise.
Jim Harbaugh Fires Back At Penn State's James Franklin
Jim Harbaugh has never been afraid to stir the pot. This week, he's taking aim at Penn State head coach James Franklin with an incendiary comment. Two weeks ago, during Michigan's win over Penn State, the two teams got into a skirmish at halftime as both were waiting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. ...
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
The Penn State player Ohio State football fans fear most remains a year away
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State emerged as a true Ohio State football nemesis over the past decade, putting a scare in the Buckeyes on more than one occasion and pushing them to their limit on others. Ohio State still won nine of the last 10. Even when the Nittany...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Rutgers
Announced by the program on Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines’ contest on Nov. 5 at Rutgers will kickoff in primetime on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m. Michigan was last on primetime on Big Ten Network for J.J. McCarthy’s starting debut in Week 2 against Hawaii. Since then, they have almost exclusively been on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. The Wolverines still have not had a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time this season.
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Selinsgrove, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Student's gun threat at local high school leads to drug charges
Beech Creek, Pa. — A 17-year-old student at Central Mountain High School allegedly made threats to bring a gun to school, police said. The juvenile male student was reported to the authorities on Oct. 20 around 3:15 p.m. for threatening to bring a gun to the high school the next day. While school staff searched him for a weapon, they found marijuana and tobacco in his possession. Police said they found no threat to students or staff, but charged the male juvenile with terroristic threats and possession of marijuana and tobacco on school grounds.
State Police: “Medical emergency” causes fatal crash on I-696 in Madison Heights
State Police say the driver, who was alone in the car, “suffered a medical emergency” while on the road, “drifted into the left shoulder” and hit the wall at a “very low speed.”
abc23.com
4-Yr Old Hit and Killed By Car
State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
Comments / 60