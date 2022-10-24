Read full article on original website
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
ALGO holders can take a look at these metrics to avoid losses
The decentralized network Algorand was created to address the Blockchain Trilemma of simultaneously achieving speed, security, and decentralization. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique is used by Algorand, and all ALGO holders get validator rewards. Lately, the Algorand chain had been witnessing a spike in the Total Value Locked (TVL). A pointer to the fact that the Decentralised Finance Applications (Defi dApps) had been seeing an increase in their total value.
Ethereum Classic [ETC] flips bias to bullish, can traders look to buy a pullback?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic jumped above the short-term range highs at $24.3. A gap in the charts, if filled, could present a buying opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has laboured underneath the...
Monero [XMR] fails to escape lower range- Answering your ‘why’
Monero [XMR] bulls managed to achieve a 9% upside in the last seven days. However, this is a relatively low upside compared to the gains that some top coins garnered during the same time. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Monero (XMR) Monero’s latest upside was less enthusiastic compared...
ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision
Holders of the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] were the most impressed as the price of the cryptocurrency asset surged by over 15% during the intraday session on 26 October. Data from Santiment revealed that ETH traded for as high as $1,589 per coin for the first time since 15 June.
What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors
A major update came in for Tron (TRX) recently as Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, announced that it would support TRX staking on its platform from 27 October. Thanks to this update, users can not only stake, but also earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield at launch.
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
How a new update might just save Polygon’s declining dApp activity
Polygon’s MATIC is now ranked 11th in terms of market cap, with the altcoin having garnered a lot of interest due to its increasing number of collaborations. Despite its growing number of partnerships, however, interest in Polygon’s dApps has remained flat. And yet, Polygon’s new partnership with Axelar Network may turn the tide in Polygon’s favor.
This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all
The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.
Should Cardano [ADA] investors be wary of FTX’s likely listing
The Cardano community is up again with excitement. And, surprisingly, the price factor isn’t the reason. While many analysts are supporting the ADA maximalists in their celebration, there are some who seem to be relying more on the cautionary approach. Consider this, for instance, according to BitBoy Crypto (famous...
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know
While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
Dogecoin surges 40% within a week, pullback to this area can soon materialize
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A sudden rally materialized in the past couple of days for Dogecoin. While the structure was bullish at press time, watch out for a break of this support zone...
MakerDAO’s portfolio gets riskier, what does it mean for the investors
In a recent development, it was discovered that MakerDAO‘s portfolio’s exposure to risk had grown quite a bit, even though it had declined steadily over the past six months. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO for 2022-2023. No risk, no reward. This portfolio risk, which is...
Assessing Lido’s [LDO] status post-Ethereum [ETH] merge
LDO, the native token of leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance ranked high on the list of best-performing cryptocurrency assets in the last week. According to data from cryptocurrency price-tracking platform CoinMarketCap, the asset’s price rose by 14.96% behind KLAY (37.58%), TON (37.94%), and HT (25.98%). Ranking as...
Axie Infinity forms a bullish flag; sellers can benefit at this level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS saw some developments in the futures market which indicated speculators had a more bearish stance. The crypto markets saw a sharp bullish move over the past two days....
Bitcoin Cash retests a support zone as bulls look to push prices above…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Although the higher timeframe market structure was bearish, a move upward could materialize for Bitcoin Cash. The $110 region has been an area to watch out for in the...
Candy Club launches a risk-free universal token demand uplift solution at Token2049
Token2049 Singapore saw the global launch of Candy Club, the world’s first crypto social casino club. As the crypto industry struggles to find traction out of the bear market, Candy Club President Calvin Ng took center stage in Singapore to present a unique and utility-driven solution that will enable all Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain & Tron token projects to thrive this winter.
MakerDAO forges forward with its investment diversification, details inside
A proposal to deposit up to $1.6 billion in USD Coin (USDC) with Coinbase Prime, where it will earn 1.5%, has been authorized by the MakerDAO community. After Coinbase Institutional presented the proposal on 6 September, it was approved with 75% of the votes on 24 October. One-third of the treasury underpinning the Peg Stability Module, which enables users to deposit security in exchange for DAI, Maker’s stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is represented by the USDC. This update was included in a recent tweet by MakerDAO.
