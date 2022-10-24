Sac Design: Cloud Bar

AT CLOUD BAR, AN UPSCALE WINE BAR and tasting room that opened last fall in El Dorado Hills, Savita Sachdeva smartly transformed what had been an ordinary strip mall storefront into a moody hideaway filled with little luxuries.

Midnight-blue walls and a coordinating high-back velvet banquette inject instant drama into the space, which is designed to accommodate both in-person and virtual tastings with winemakers from around the world. The 13-footlong handcrafted communal table at the center of the room invites visitors to mix and mingle. “I wanted people to enjoy sitting together and talking and sharing wine,” explains Sachdeva, who personally drew the layout for the cumulus-like cluster of globe pendants overhead.

Sachdeva, an interior designer who owns Cloud Bar with her husband, Raj (the couple also operates Lakeforest Wines in the same shopping center), says “the design is a big part of making the space warm and cozy and giving you the right feel.” Cheers to that.

Cloud Bar

2222 Francisco Drive, El Dorado Hills;

(916) 293-9372;

cloudbarz.com

