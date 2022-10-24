BeSean McCray goes back to family roots, leads Southern U. to great start

Southern University sits atop the SWAC standings (3-1) and most people would never guess who’s leading the way.

It’s been a bit of a journey for former Dr. Phillips quarterback BeSean McCray, but he’s found himself a home, right where it all started out for the McCray family.

McCray leading the Jaguars to the top of the SWAC standings might surprise many. He wasn’t given a whole lot of recruiting exposure at Dr. Phillips, even though the little-but-big man led Orlando’s DP to the 2017 Class 8A state championship. That might surprise some people.

He’s rarely the biggest quarterback on the field, and he’s still just 5-foot-10, 180 pounds as listed on the Southern website. Don’t let the lack of size fool you.

McCray, who has always been confident and remains that way, even surprised himself two weeks ago. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer Player of the Week.

He was also named the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) national player of the week after Southern routed second-place Prairie View A&M 45-13. Against PV, McCray completed 16 of 22 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

“I’d say I was [surprised] just a little. It felt great. You work so hard for it and it finally shows, but it also shows you that you can do it,” McCray said. “You just have to keep working.

“It’s cool because there are a great athletes in the SWAC.”

McCray started his college career at Central Arkansas but then transferred to Hines Community College in Mississippi. He found a home this season at Southern, the same place where his parents met when they were in college.

To make it even more of a family affair, McCray’s older brother Benny IV, who played at Clermont East Ridge. transferred to Southern from FIU and plays cornerback at Southern. He injured his knee last week and missed Saturday night’s game but earlier in the season had an interception for a touchdown against LSU.

They also have younger brother Be’jai McCray, who enrolled at Southern last year after playing quarterback at Orlando’s Colonial High. Be’Jai no longer plays football. All three of them live together at the Baton Rouge, La., school and BeSean says having family around all of the time helps keep him grounded and he loves it.

“You have someone to talk to on the daily and it’s like we are home away from home,” BeSean said. “It’s very cool. Both of my brothers ... we’re all best friends.”

Not many have ever given BeSean a lot of credit, but that drives the quarterback to work hard.

“It always gives me a chip on my shoulder when I come to practice, when I watch film ... it lets me know that people still overlook me,” BeSean said. “But it’s OK. I’m going to keep working.”

He impressed Dr. Phillips coaches during his one season at DP, taking a leadership role from the moment he stepped on campus.

“I’d say that’s kinda my personality. I’ve always been a work first kind of guy before I get to talking to everybody,” BeSean said. “I just like to show everybody that I can do everything they require me to do and then help others do the same.”

He is gifted and cerebral, and his dual-threat abilities as a passer and runner make him double trouble. In seven games, BeSean leads the Jaguars in rushing at a pace of nearly 8 yards per carry (60 carries for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns) and has completed 68 percent of his passes (94 of 139) for 1,304 yards and 12 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions.

“I think now they’re starting to understand my game a little more, so they’re preparing well,” BeSean said of Southern opponents. “[Last week] Alcorn State put a spy on me, so they did a pretty good job. [Being dual-threat] has definitely helped my game. Running helps me a lot.”

It keeps defenses honest and they cannot overload on coverage because BeSean will just take off, or drop back and then head up field in a designed quarterback draw.

The Jags are 5-2 overall and have a big matchup coming this week against Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State. The toughest part of the season is ahead of them, but BeSean says the goal is to win one game at a time. They also will face Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State and arch-rival Grambling in the 49th Bayou Classic to close out the regular season.

“We just want to go 1-0 every week,” BeSean said in coach-speak. “And we want to win the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl [matchup of winners of the SWAC and the MEAC] in Atlanta [at Mercedes-Benz Stadium].”

Saturday night could have been a big matchup with another former Orlando high school standout C.J. Brooks from Olympia, who was having an outstanding freshman year until a knee injury sideline him for the rest of the season. Former Central Florida players have done well on the HBCU level.

Against Jackson State, the McCrays will face former Jones lineman Devin Hayes and former Olympia linebacker Shane Hooks. FAMU has BJ Bohler, Kendall Bohler and Lovie Jenkins, all formerly of Ocoee.

“I just like to bring a lot of hope to Orlando kids who are playing, showing them it’s not impossible,” BeSean said. “It’s not a far-fetched dream, It’s just whatever you put your mind to, you can do it.”

Each week, Benny McCray III loads up his RV and hits the road, headed to wherever Southern plays.

“They tailgate and everything. ... It’s like a big, family event,” BeSean said.