Winter Park running back Amaris Shaw (9) runs through the line during the Winter Park High at Ocoee High School varsity football game on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Here is the Week 10 high school football schedule for Orlando area teams, with games on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Home teams are on the bottom line. Rankings are from the Orlando Sentinel Super 16.

More scoreboards: Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 6-7 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason