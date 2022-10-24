ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Beauty Haul sale is live—shop early Black Friday deals on Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0Jj4_0iklJ7QX00
Save big on beauty must-haves during Amazon's incredible Holiday Beauty Haul sale. Reviewed/Getty/zGel/Crest/Revlon/Olaplex/Elemis

Beauty gurus, get ready to shop. Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event is officially live and the time to restock your makeup bag is now. Find stellar savings on cult-favorite brands including Olaplex , Revlon , PMD and Elemis and enjoy Black Friday-level beauty bargains on everything you need to nail your holiday look and keep your skin and hair on-point this winter. Keep scrolling to bag some of the best beauty buys we've seen this year.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale

From hydrating moisturizers to hair-repairing treatments, we tracked down some of the absolute best beauty discounts of the year. Try Reviewed-approved and influencer-recommended products for less during the beauty extravaganza—just shop fast, some of the hottest items are already selling fast and the deals only last through Sunday, November 6 .

Furniture deals: The best early Black Friday sales at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm

One of the best credit cards just got even better: Earn cash back with no annual fee for a year

The best beauty deals at Amazon's Beauty Haul event

  1. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $25.20 (Save $2.80)
  2. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit for $34.99 (Save $15)
  3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus for $48 (Save $21.99)
  4. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $52.80 (Save $13.20)
  5. PMD Clean Pro Jade Smart Facial Cleansing Device for $143.20 (Save $35.80)

Amazon skincare deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izneO_0iklJ7QX00
Elevate your skincare routine with Amazon deals on moisturizers and cleansers. Reviewed/L'Oréal Paris/PMD

Amazon makeup deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaQAy_0iklJ7QX00
Amazon's Beauty Haul savings event is the perfect time to save on gift sets and cosmetics ahead of Black Friday 2022. Reviewed/L'Oréal Paris/Urban Decay

Amazon hair care deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGS48_0iklJ7QX00
Treat your locks to big savings on Revlon and Olaplex hair care products at Amazon. Reviewed/Revlon/CHI

Amazon beauty device deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0uWb_0iklJ7QX00
Score deals on Crest teeth whitening kits and Dollar Shave Club razors right now at Amazon. Reviewed/Crest/Dollar Shave Club

What is the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event?

Amazon's Beauty Haul event is the mega retailer's second annual holiday sale on all things beauty. During the limited-time sale customers can enjoy huge price cuts on best-selling beauty items, must-have self care products, beauty gift sets and men's grooming essentials. With thousands of deals to choose from—including markdowns on cult-favorite brands like Revlon , Elemis and Olaplex —there's beauty bargains for everyone ahead of Black Friday 2022.

How long is the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale?

The Amazon Beauty Haul event kicked off today, October 24 and continues through Sunday, November 6 . With two weeks left to shop the sale, there's still plenty of time to pick up your favorite skincare, hair care and cosmetic products for less and score bargains on holiday gifts for all the beauty gurus in your life.

Should I shop Amazon Beauty Haul deals?

Yes! Whether you love trying out all the latest and greatest beauty products or prefer sticking to your favorite tried-and-true brands, there's something for everyone at Amazon's Beauty Haul . From price cuts on toners and moisturizers to markdowns on hair styling tools and makeup, the deals run the gamut. Give your makeup bag a serious upgrade ahead of the holiday season by snagging the limited-time beauty bargains while you still can.

What are the best deals at Amazon's Beauty Haul?

Amazon's Beauty Haul just kicked off and the sales are already stunning. We're obsessing over price cuts on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus , an absolute winner in our books ! You can pick up the cult-favorite hair styling tool for just $48 right now, a chic $21.99 markdown. To bring your hair care routine to the next level, pair the One-Step with the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 repairing treatment kit , perfect for keeping your locks soft and shiny all winter long. Olaplex's formula is cult-favorite and you can try it out for $25.20 today—a dazzling 10% discount.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale

WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
