With scandal looming in perpetuity over their 2017 title, the Houston Astros have sought an untarnished championship and repeatedly come up short in the years since. Despite all the close calls the past five seasons, this might be their best shot to finally ascend the mountaintop once again. Houston is just the third team in the wild-card era to reach the World Series undefeated in postseason play, joining the 2007 Rockies and 2014 Royals. Perfect playoffs or not, they'll try to finish the year as champions, something both Colorado and Kansas City failed to do at the end of their runs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO