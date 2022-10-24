Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Predicting the Astros World Series Roster
With the Philadelphia Phillies up next, the Houston Astros may not make many changes to their World Series roster.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup is guaranteed to snap a streak closely tied to each team
It's crazy to think that if it wasn't for the MLB lockout, the memory of these two teams playing each other would be distant - six months distant.
Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games
Hey, Astros fans! Are you free at, say, 7 p.m., during at least four upcoming nights? Check out the dates and times for the 2022 World Series.
Slap on the wrist could lead to a ring on the finger for the Astros
It’s not their fault, at least not most of them. The vast majority of Houston players who will be introduced before Game 1 of the World Series against Philadelphia this week were not around in 2017 when the Astros cooked up one of history’s most infamous cheating scandals.
WFAA
'Team of destiny' | 1980 NLCS between Astros, Phillies ended in heartbreak for Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a rematch, of sorts, of one of Major League Baseball's most exciting playoff matchups ever. The teams faced each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series which ended in heartbreak for Houston. The NLCS...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: How the Astros can beat the Phillies and elevate their dynasty
With scandal looming in perpetuity over their 2017 title, the Houston Astros have sought an untarnished championship and repeatedly come up short in the years since. Despite all the close calls the past five seasons, this might be their best shot to finally ascend the mountaintop once again. Houston is just the third team in the wild-card era to reach the World Series undefeated in postseason play, joining the 2007 Rockies and 2014 Royals. Perfect playoffs or not, they'll try to finish the year as champions, something both Colorado and Kansas City failed to do at the end of their runs.
Houston Chronicle
Run at World Series redemption strengthens Astros' bond with fans
Few individuals in baseball have as deep of an understanding of the history and fan bases of the sport as Dusty Baker, who has been employed by eight different organizations as a player and manager. In an MLB career that dates back to the 1960s, however, the Houston Astros skipper has never seen anything quite like what he's experienced over the past three years in the Bayou City.
Majority of U.S. backing Phillies over Astros in World Series
Heading into Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros, on paper, are seen as the favorite over the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Astros also remain the betting favorite, most of the United States has thrown its support behind the underdog. According to geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags, 44 of 50 states are backing Philly in the World Series.
Comments / 0