Houston, TX

NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: How the Astros can beat the Phillies and elevate their dynasty

With scandal looming in perpetuity over their 2017 title, the Houston Astros have sought an untarnished championship and repeatedly come up short in the years since. Despite all the close calls the past five seasons, this might be their best shot to finally ascend the mountaintop once again. Houston is just the third team in the wild-card era to reach the World Series undefeated in postseason play, joining the 2007 Rockies and 2014 Royals. Perfect playoffs or not, they'll try to finish the year as champions, something both Colorado and Kansas City failed to do at the end of their runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Run at World Series redemption strengthens Astros' bond with fans

Few individuals in baseball have as deep of an understanding of the history and fan bases of the sport as Dusty Baker, who has been employed by eight different organizations as a player and manager. In an MLB career that dates back to the 1960s, however, the Houston Astros skipper has never seen anything quite like what he's experienced over the past three years in the Bayou City.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Majority of U.S. backing Phillies over Astros in World Series

Heading into Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros, on paper, are seen as the favorite over the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Astros also remain the betting favorite, most of the United States has thrown its support behind the underdog. According to geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags, 44 of 50 states are backing Philly in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX

