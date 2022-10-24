Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
blockchain.news
Ark Invest's Wood Turned $100,000 Investment in Bitcoin to $7M
Cathie Wood said she currently owns over $7 million worth of bitcoin, which she purchased on the advice of Reagan-era economist Arthur Laffer while it was trading at $250. The ARK Investment Management CEO shared the information last week in a podcast interview called What Bitcoin Did with Peter McCormack. She added that she had invested $100,000 in bitcoin, which is now worth over $7 million.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?
ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse Predicts Explosive Rally for Bitcoin – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks an explosive rally for the king crypto is on the horizon. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave shares a chart with his 128,000 Twitter followers that shows Bitcoin beginning a move upwards starting next month and surging to the $25,000 range before the end of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
