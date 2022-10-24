ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why

Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
blockchain.news

Ark Invest's Wood Turned $100,000 Investment in Bitcoin to $7M

Cathie Wood said she currently owns over $7 million worth of bitcoin, which she purchased on the advice of Reagan-era economist Arthur Laffer while it was trading at $250. The ARK Investment Management CEO shared the information last week in a podcast interview called What Bitcoin Did with Peter McCormack. She added that she had invested $100,000 in bitcoin, which is now worth over $7 million.
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?

ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC

Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
NEWSBTC

Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?

Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26

