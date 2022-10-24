Candy Crawl is Friday in downtown Smithfield
A “Candy Crawl” is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in downtown Smithfield. Downtown businesses will hand out candy to children, who are welcome to wear costumes. A list of participating businesses will be online at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. After the “Crawl,” downtown will host this year’s final Third StrEATery. Dueling pianos Blazin’ Keys will […]
