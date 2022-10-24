Read full article on original website
Related
Two out of three candidates for Central school board have been no shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are three candidates running for the district one seat but so far, only one has returned our requests to sit down and learn more about him before you cast your ballot. The Central school board election is on November 8th, but the only one...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
brproud.com
Livingston Schools creates new board after bus drivers demand improved working conditions
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Bus drivers in Livingston parish are speaking out against the school district. They say a lack of drivers and a lack of pay – must be addressed now. A total of 21 bus drivers did not show up for their shifts last week...
225batonrouge.com
YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location
YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Landmark preservation project adds to revitalization efforts in historic downtown Donaldsonville
Neville Development announced the grand opening of the Lemann Art Lofts on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Donaldsonville historic district. The Lemann Art Lofts is a historic restoration of the Bernard (B.) Lemann & Bro., Inc. Building at the corner of Mississippi Street and Railroad Avenue near Crescent Park.
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish government buildings to close Nov. 8 for election
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment approved of the closing of all parish buildings Nov. 8 as several locations will be used for voting. "We have decided it is best to close the facilities to make the spaces available for residents to vote, as well as give our parish employees the time to cast their own ballots," Cointment said in a news release. "The exercise of Democracy is one of the finest and most important acts we engage in as Americans. Ascension Parish Government is happy to support this."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales
A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
theadvocate.com
Social worker, government relations consultant vie for Baton Rouge School Board District 1
Kimberly Bainguel is challenging incumbent Mark Bellue to represent the Broadmoor-centered District 1 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. She said Bellue had told her he was not planning to run again. In July, when it came time to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, Bellue called her to let her know he’d changed his mind.
pelicanpostonline.com
District 5A School Board choice is clear…Vote for John DeFrances
As Early Voting for November 8 elections is set to begin in a few hours we assess the most curious piece of campaign literature of the 2022 local cycle. John DeFrances is the incumbent for School Board District, and his reelection seems a no-brainer. His opponent is not going quietly though and, appearing in mailboxes located in Ascension Parish School District 5 yesterday is…
EBR metro council deletes stormwater item from agenda
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. regarding the stormwater utility fee debacle as they sort out what remains of the proposal. The metro council voted 12-0 to delete the stormwater item from the agenda. The motion to terminate...
brproud.com
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
Former Louisiana Priest Faces More Molestation Charges
A former Catholic priest in Louisiana faces more charges of molesting a juvenile. Patrick Wattigny is now accused in another case after a second victim stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Wattigny was arrested two years ago for similar charges. What Allegedly Happened in 2020?. Wattigny was serving at...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn High teacher fired after lawsuit claiming inappropriate behavior when he was at Episcopal
A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was fired Monday, 12 days after he was placed on paid leave in the wake of news reports about a lawsuit by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Early voting for Nov. 8 election underway
Early voting has kicked off at three locations across Ascension Parish for the Nov. 8 election. Voters do not need a reason to cast their ballot early. Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Residents who want to vote early may...
Comments / 0