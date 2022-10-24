Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment approved of the closing of all parish buildings Nov. 8 as several locations will be used for voting. "We have decided it is best to close the facilities to make the spaces available for residents to vote, as well as give our parish employees the time to cast their own ballots," Cointment said in a news release. "The exercise of Democracy is one of the finest and most important acts we engage in as Americans. Ascension Parish Government is happy to support this."

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO