Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location

YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish government buildings to close Nov. 8 for election

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment approved of the closing of all parish buildings Nov. 8 as several locations will be used for voting. "We have decided it is best to close the facilities to make the spaces available for residents to vote, as well as give our parish employees the time to cast their own ballots," Cointment said in a news release. "The exercise of Democracy is one of the finest and most important acts we engage in as Americans. Ascension Parish Government is happy to support this."
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales

A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

District 5A School Board choice is clear…Vote for John DeFrances

As Early Voting for November 8 elections is set to begin in a few hours we assess the most curious piece of campaign literature of the 2022 local cycle. John DeFrances is the incumbent for School Board District, and his reelection seems a no-brainer. His opponent is not going quietly though and, appearing in mailboxes located in Ascension Parish School District 5 yesterday is…
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
campussafetymagazine.com

11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
K945

Former Louisiana Priest Faces More Molestation Charges

A former Catholic priest in Louisiana faces more charges of molesting a juvenile. Patrick Wattigny is now accused in another case after a second victim stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Wattigny was arrested two years ago for similar charges. What Allegedly Happened in 2020?. Wattigny was serving at...
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Early voting for Nov. 8 election underway

Early voting has kicked off at three locations across Ascension Parish for the Nov. 8 election. Voters do not need a reason to cast their ballot early. Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Residents who want to vote early may...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

