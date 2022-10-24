Read full article on original website
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Shrimp Scampi / Red South Beach, Miami Beach
(WSVN) - A restaurant catering to meat lovers also knows a thing or two about seafood. It’s serving up a classic recipe. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. Mix the butter, cheese, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, and chiles until equally combined. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
themiamihurricane.com
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant
In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
Click10.com
Experts, city officials hoping for restoration after pollution kills thousands of fish in Biscayne Bay
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – After witnessing more than 4,000 pounds of dead fish that have been pulled out of the water by a contractor working for Miami Dade county, experts said on Tuesday they believe the fish kill is coming to an end but are also investigating the matter at hand.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at condo building in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood condo unit has gone up in smoke. The unit caught fire off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire to that corner unit on the eighth floor of the building. “Well, now, it’s all already over, but in the...
The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
Click10.com
Fake HOA workers distract 94-year-old, steal thousands worth of jewelry from Coconut Creek home
Coconut Creek, Fla. – Police are investigating a robbery after two men posing as Homeowners Association workers stole from an elderly woman’s house in Coconut Creek on Wednesday. The 94-year-old woman who chose to remain unidentified told Local 10′s Rosh Lowe that two men who identified themselves as...
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show expected to bring over 100,000 attendees
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show set sail on Wednesday morning. The boat show began around 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting event at the Broward Convention Center. There were also several other locations across the city where more than 1,300 boats were on...
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
Click10.com
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
