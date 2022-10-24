ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Shrimp Scampi / Red South Beach, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - A restaurant catering to meat lovers also knows a thing or two about seafood. It’s serving up a classic recipe. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. Mix the butter, cheese, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, and chiles until equally combined. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
themiamihurricane.com

A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant

In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at condo building in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood condo unit has gone up in smoke. The unit caught fire off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire to that corner unit on the eighth floor of the building. “Well, now, it’s all already over, but in the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
InsideHook

The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

