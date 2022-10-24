Read full article on original website
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
‘It needs to go’: East Spokane Business Association wants Camp Hope removed by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Spokane Business Owners say Camp Hope needs to go now, saying they can’t bear the burden anymore. “If you had the people in your backyard, how would you feel about it,” Owner of Fresh Soul and the CEO of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Michael Brown said. Brown is one of many local owners condemning the camp,...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
Is Spokane LGBT friendly?
Are people in Spokane open and welcoming to gay or LGBT people?
Trick or Treat: Here are some Halloween events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!. Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
Spokane County spends $5M federal stimulus on social service nonprofits
The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission is spending $5 million of federal stimulus funds to help struggling families meet basic needs, access child care and gain job skills to enter or return to the workforce. “These funds will provide critical support to many people in our community,”...
Is Spokane high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Spokane?
VOA Eastern Washington awarded $4 million to become Certified Behavioral Health Clinic
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America Eastern Washington was recently awarded a $4 million grant to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). The grant is part of a program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration. “This will allow VOA to provide mental health,...
Patriot Front insignias found spray-painted on Gonzaga campus, Monroe St Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spray-painted insignias of white nationalist group Patriot Front were found on Gonzaga University’s campus and the Monroe Bridge. Logos and the words “Not Stolen, Conquered” were found on a mural called “The Wall” outside of the university’s College Hall building. The markings were removed later in the day. “It’s a statement that is meant to intimidate, it’s meant...
Family of seven escape structure fire in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E Marshall Ave. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8:09 a.m. they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
Early morning house fire leaves one Spokane family outside in the cold, struggling
SPOKANE, Wash. – What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold. “Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and...
