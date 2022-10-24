ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Related
KHQ Right Now

Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp

Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County spends $5M federal stimulus on social service nonprofits

The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission is spending $5 million of federal stimulus funds to help struggling families meet basic needs, access child care and gain job skills to enter or return to the workforce. “These funds will provide critical support to many people in our community,”...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Ask Spokane

Is Spokane high cost of living?

The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Spokane?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

VOA Eastern Washington awarded $4 million to become Certified Behavioral Health Clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America Eastern Washington was recently awarded a $4 million grant to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). The grant is part of a program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration. “This will allow VOA to provide mental health,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Patriot Front insignias found spray-painted on Gonzaga campus, Monroe St Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spray-painted insignias of white nationalist group Patriot Front were found on Gonzaga University’s campus and the Monroe Bridge. Logos and the words “Not Stolen, Conquered” were found on a mural called “The Wall” outside of the university’s College Hall building. The markings were removed later in the day. “It’s a statement that is meant to intimidate, it’s meant...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family of seven escape structure fire in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E Marshall Ave. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8:09 a.m. they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
SPOKANE, WA

