Travel to Costa Rica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Costa Rica, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
lonelyplanet.com
How I travel... with writer Isabel Allende
The best travel advice comes from the people who have done it all before. In this series, we ask well-traveled experts for their tips and advice. Writer Isabel Allende (often referred to as "the world's most widely read Spanish-language author") is currently on a book tour promoting her newest novel, Violeta. We caught up with her recently to talk about her travels to Chile as a distinguished guest of honor, her preferred way to travel and her favorite place in the world.
lonelyplanet.com
A reason to travel to Madeira in November: a new direct flight from the US
Dubbed the “pearl of the Atlantic”, Madeira — an island located about 670 miles (1078 km) off the Portuguese coast — has plunging green valleys and tranquil ocean bays that help it live up to the name. Sun-chasing Europeans flock there year-round thanks to the...
vinlove.net
Late autumn filling – Simple gifts from the mountains, once considered ‘meat of the poor’
Bui sticky rice, also known as black filling, is loved by many women when the cold season comes. Cannabis – A simple gift from the mountains and forests. Nature favors people in the coastal areas with a lot of seafood, shrimp, and fish, but they also do not forget to give valuable gifts to the midland and mountainous regions. That’s when we talk about the two-headed rhombic fruit, which when ripe has a dark purple color covered with a white chalk-like layer.
