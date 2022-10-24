UPDATED, Oct. 25, 12:05 p.m.: A retail heir and entrepreneur sold his non-waterfront home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach for $8.4 million, The Real Deal has learned. David Deshe and his wife, Danielle, sold their house at 5327 North Bay Road to Dr. Diane Walder, records show. Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty brought the buyer. Kay declined to comment on the sale, and Hertzberg declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO