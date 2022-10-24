Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M
The owner and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Collection, a luxury car dealership, flipped his waterfront home in Aventura’s Island Estates for $8.7 million. That’s a 40 percent gain in a year. Records show Adam and Natalia Gordon sold the house at 3911 Island Estates Drive to Patricio...
therealdeal.com
Palazzo Della Luna closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price recovered somewhat in the third week of October, following a sharp decline the previous week. Sales totaled $96.1 million, above the $80.7 million the week prior. The average sale price rose to $663,000 from $635,000 a week earlier. Prices for the...
therealdeal.com
Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
UPDATED, Oct. 25, 12:05 p.m.: A retail heir and entrepreneur sold his non-waterfront home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach for $8.4 million, The Real Deal has learned. David Deshe and his wife, Danielle, sold their house at 5327 North Bay Road to Dr. Diane Walder, records show. Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty brought the buyer. Kay declined to comment on the sale, and Hertzberg declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.
therealdeal.com
Rishi Kapoor launches Edition Residences in Fort Lauderdale
Edition Residences is planned for Fort Lauderdale Beach, adding to a handful of new luxury residential projects on the barrier island. Developer Rishi Kapoor of Coral Gables-based Location Ventures launched sales of the two-building condo development planned for the 1.5-acre-site at 551 Bayshore Drive. The 11-story buildings will have 65 units combined, and will mark the first Edition-branded project in Fort Lauderdale. Kapoor signed a licensing and branding agreement with Marriott International for the Edition brand, he said.
therealdeal.com
Pérez’s Related scoops up multifamily dev site in North Miami
Jorge Pérez’s Related Group bought a multifamily development site at the closed Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami. The Coconut Grove-based firm plans Manor Biscayne, an eight-story building with 382 apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail on a parking lot at 1650 Northeast 124th Street. Yoram Izhak’s IMC Equity Group sold the 3-acre site for $13.6 million, according to a deed.
therealdeal.com
Homeowners drop lawsuit over Ugo Colombo Grove Isle project approvals
A neighborhood association and a group of Coconut Grove homeowners are backing off their lawsuit alleging city of Miami officials improperly approved construction of a proposed waterfront condominium in Grove Isle — at least for now. Last week, Tigertail Association, led by more than a half-dozen individuals, voluntarily dismissed...
therealdeal.com
Cymbal DLT lands $31M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale apartment towers
Cymbal DLT Companies nabbed a $31 million construction loan for a pair of Fort Lauderdale towers, but the firm doesn’t expect to break ground until next year. The Miami-based developer and general contractor won financing from 3650 REIT, which also recently funded construction of another Cymbal DLT multifamily project in South Florida, according to a press release.
therealdeal.com
Pembroke Pines approves 410 affordable apartments for seniors
Miami Jewish Health Systems and a partner won site plan approval for 410 apartments in Pembroke Pines with below-market rents for tenants 62 and older who have low or moderate income. Not-for-profit Miami Jewish Health and San Francisco-based McDowell. Housing Partners won approval for Douglas Gardens IV and VI. The...
