Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Tesla Stock Hits 52-Week Low. Here's the Trade.
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are in need of a recharge. Really, though, the problems with Tesla began several weeks ago when it delivered a disappointing quarterly delivery result. The stock on Oct. 3 tumbled more than 8% in reaction to that report, a move that sent Tesla below $250 support. While the stock tried to reclaim that mark the next day, it went on a five-day skid that sent it below $225.
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
Tesla Falls Under Criminal Investigation As Elon Musk Enters Twitter Headquarters
Tesla Inc TSLA is the subject of a criminal investigation in the U.S. over claims that its electric vehicles can drive themselves, according to a Reuters report citing three people with information about the situation. What Happened: Following more than a dozen mishaps involving Tesla's driving assistance system Autopilot, which...
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
