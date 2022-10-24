Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are in need of a recharge. Really, though, the problems with Tesla began several weeks ago when it delivered a disappointing quarterly delivery result. The stock on Oct. 3 tumbled more than 8% in reaction to that report, a move that sent Tesla below $250 support. While the stock tried to reclaim that mark the next day, it went on a five-day skid that sent it below $225.

