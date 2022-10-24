Read full article on original website
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Unclaimed $38 million California Lottery ticket set to expire
One San Diegan has until Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Could you live in an apartment the size of 1-car garage for $700 per month?
Downtown Sacramento’s newest apartments are tiny. Try the size of a single-car garage. “It’s about 267 square feet,” said Renee Funston with Capitol Area Development Authority. “This is definitely a micro apartment.”. The biggest thing in these 58 units is the queen sized bed – which...
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks San Jose, felt across Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The earthquake struck at approximately 11:42 a.m. and was centered approximately 8.7 miles east of the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose.
KCRA.com
Large firefighter presence at Sacramento home is for cleanup of chemist's leftover chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large firefighter presence outside of a Sacramento home Tuesday afternoon was because of a scheduled cleanup of a home full of chemicals left behind by a chemist who died this summer, officials said. "We’re double checking to make sure it's safe for a third party...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
