Read full article on original website
Related
Potential for Tornado Watch above 60%
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Areas affected are much of eastern Mississippi into western and northern Alabama. This is concerning for Severe potential and Watch possible with a probability of a Watch Issuance…60 percent. SUMMARY…Storms are expected to gradually increase in intensity along a cold front, with sporadic wind damage and couple tornadoes possible. DISCUSSION…A north-south oriented line of storms currently extends from the MO Bootheel into western TN, and due south across the middle of MS. While northern parts of this line are surging quickly northeastward coincident with the shortwave trough, southern portions of the line are moving slower toward the east. Recently,...
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
ourmshome.com
Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See
There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school. One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi Tourism Association honors Bobby Geno with Community Volunteer of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual tourism awards program held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi, October 19-21, 2022.
wcbi.com
What professionals are expecting to see from the flu in North Mississippi
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Flu season is making an early appearance in Mississippi, and that’s especially true here in the Northern part of the state. In fact, North Mississippi is ranked number two on Walgreens’ national Flu Index Map. The flu has been spreading, and it...
wcbi.com
Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
wcbi.com
$uper $anta Promotion=Holiday Cheer
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Forget about lists of who’s naughty and who’s nice. This year, being on the Lucky List means winning cold cash. The Mississippi Lottery is launching the $uper $anta promotion, beginning Nov. 1, and running through Dec. 27. The first of eight random...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
vicksburgnews.com
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re feeling lucky, you have a chance to be $700 million richer, before taxes of course. The Powerball group says it increased the jackpot thanks to player excitement. It’s the first time the jackpot reached the $700 million mark in more than a year....
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
How you can play Mississippi Lottery’s special holiday games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is getting into the Christmas spirit! The Mississippi Lottery will launch the $uper $anta promotion, beginning November 1 and running through December 27. The first of eight random drawings will be held November 7. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive […]
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 23, 2022: Young and Reeves
12 News' Byron Brown sits down with Shuwaski Young, Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Congressional 3rd District. And Gov. Tate Reeves defends the state's handling of Jackson's water emergency.
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
WAPT
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
Comments / 0