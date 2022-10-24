ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Cullman Tribune

Potential for Tornado Watch above 60%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Areas affected are much of eastern Mississippi into western and northern Alabama. This is concerning for Severe potential and Watch possible with a probability of a Watch Issuance…60 percent. SUMMARY…Storms are expected to gradually increase in intensity along a cold front, with sporadic wind damage and couple tornadoes possible.     DISCUSSION…A north-south oriented line of storms currently extends from the MO Bootheel into western TN, and due south across the middle of MS. While northern parts of this line are surging quickly northeastward coincident with the shortwave trough, southern portions of the line are moving slower toward the east. Recently,...
ALABAMA STATE
ourmshome.com

Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See

There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

$uper $anta Promotion=Holiday Cheer

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Forget about lists of who’s naughty and who’s nice. This year, being on the Lucky List means winning cold cash. The Mississippi Lottery is launching the $uper $anta promotion, beginning Nov. 1, and running through Dec. 27. The first of eight random...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
auburntigers.com

'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi

AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Urban Legends of Mississippi

Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re feeling lucky, you have a chance to be $700 million richer, before taxes of course. The Powerball group says it increased the jackpot thanks to player excitement. It’s the first time the jackpot reached the $700 million mark in more than a year....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How you can play Mississippi Lottery’s special holiday games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is getting into the Christmas spirit! The Mississippi Lottery will launch the $uper $anta promotion, beginning November 1 and running through December 27. The first of eight random drawings will be held November 7. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
GREENWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg

Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
VICKSBURG, MS

