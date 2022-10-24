HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Areas affected are much of eastern Mississippi into western and northern Alabama. This is concerning for Severe potential and Watch possible with a probability of a Watch Issuance…60 percent. SUMMARY…Storms are expected to gradually increase in intensity along a cold front, with sporadic wind damage and couple tornadoes possible. DISCUSSION…A north-south oriented line of storms currently extends from the MO Bootheel into western TN, and due south across the middle of MS. While northern parts of this line are surging quickly northeastward coincident with the shortwave trough, southern portions of the line are moving slower toward the east. Recently,...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO