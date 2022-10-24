ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecentersquare.com

Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says

(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back

Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
Axios

Democrats' blue-state headaches

House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Early vote surges, but Dems worry about the map

THE ELECTION — 16 days left until Election Day. … 7,460,734 early votes already cast as of 10:37 a.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. NYT: “Voters Stick to Pandemic-Era Habits, as Early Turnout Surges,” by Nick Corasaniti: “In North Carolina, absentee ballot requests are up 114 percent compared with requests in 2018, according to the board of elections. And in Florida, the total early vote is up 50 percent compared with the early vote in 2018.”
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: In highly political contests for Illinois Supreme Court majority, pledges of impartiality stir skepticism

Good morning, Chicago. The union for City Colleges of Chicago faculty and professional staff are poised to set a strike date this week after authorizing a walkout earlier this month. The Cook County College Teachers Union plans to notify members Monday evening announcing that strike date internally ahead of a rally planned for Thursday, union president Tony Johnston said. Setting a strike date ...
KSAT 12

Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
The Verge

Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse

The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
