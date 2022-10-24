Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
thecentersquare.com
Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says
(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’
DU QUOIN, Ill. — In his thick country drawl, Darren Bailey stood at a lectern clutching a microphone, trying to convince a crowd in his rural home base of southern Illinois that he speaks their language. “I’m a farmer. This is an agricultural fair. How many farmers do I...
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
Democrats' blue-state headaches
House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Early vote surges, but Dems worry about the map
THE ELECTION — 16 days left until Election Day. … 7,460,734 early votes already cast as of 10:37 a.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. NYT: “Voters Stick to Pandemic-Era Habits, as Early Turnout Surges,” by Nick Corasaniti: “In North Carolina, absentee ballot requests are up 114 percent compared with requests in 2018, according to the board of elections. And in Florida, the total early vote is up 50 percent compared with the early vote in 2018.”
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters burglarized
The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into earlier this week, campaign officials and law enforcement told CNN.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats bet on big names, big bucks in Pa. Senate race
President Biden is working to help Democrats win next month in a Pennsylvania all-drama-all-the-time Senate contest. This discouraging quote gave the West Wing pause on Wednesday: “Fetterman’s team never should have agreed to this debate. He still clearly has serious health issues.“. It was just one of many...
Daywatch: In highly political contests for Illinois Supreme Court majority, pledges of impartiality stir skepticism
Good morning, Chicago. The union for City Colleges of Chicago faculty and professional staff are poised to set a strike date this week after authorizing a walkout earlier this month. The Cook County College Teachers Union plans to notify members Monday evening announcing that strike date internally ahead of a rally planned for Thursday, union president Tony Johnston said. Setting a strike date ...
KSAT 12
Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
Democrat candidate in key House race vowed ‘full support’ for cutting police budget in half
A Democratic candidate in one of the most competitive House races in the country previously vowed he would "fully support" halving the police budget of the city in which he served as a member of the city council. Fox News Digital obtained a number of emails sent in 2020 by...
Here are the Black candidates who could make history on election night
Today, two dozen Black major party candidates are battling for U.S. Senate, governor and other high office positions across the country. This is already a record, and, if successful, some of the candidates would be the first Black people to hold the top elected offices in their states. There have...
Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign looks more like a run for president
California’s governor is spending more time and money on two ballot measures and a possible presidential run than his own reelection campaign.
The Verge
Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse
The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
Theis sworn in as Illinois Supreme Court chief justice amid possible election shake-up
Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Wednesday as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, the fourth woman in the state’s history to hold the position. She’ll serve a three-year term replacing Justice Anne M. Burke, whose term as chief justice concluded Tuesday ahead of her planned retirement effective Nov. 30.
Comments / 0