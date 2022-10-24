Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side. Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO