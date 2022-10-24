ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Marion Theatre offering free showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Marion Theatre is inviting the community to attend a free showing of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, October 29. The movie will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Marion Theatre, which is located at 50 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala. The Nightmare Before Christmas is...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Halloween themed events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below. Friday. Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday) Gainesville Fear...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park

This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Fall Festival, Yard Sale & Bluegrass Oct. 29

When folks attend the Spring Lake United Methodist Church Fall Festival and Yard Sale, 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, they’ll enjoy live music from a nationally known bluegrass artist, games, a Chili Cookoff judged by local luminaries, and more. Yet they’ll also have the opportunity to give and help others.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Kelli Jo Carpenter

Kelli Jo Carpenter, age 45, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Summerfield Florida. She is survived by her children Katelyn Carpenter, Allison Carpenter, Jayden (Yeilina) Carpenter, grandchildren Amelia, Barrett, Oakley, Yasiah, mother Sylvia Trenum, brother John (Donna)South, sister Kristina (David) Adams and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment

The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
eqliving.com

Fun Spots to Stay in Ocala

Looking for places to stay in Ocala, Florida? Here are unique homes away from home for rent to experience all that Ocala has to offer. Happy Place Stable (A “barndominium” home stay) Happy Place Stable is a home away from home equestrian experience. The one-bedroom home is not...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Carol Ann Buyarski

Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side. Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Gary J. Tropeck

Gary J. Tropeck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2022 in The Villages. Gary was born in Washington County, PA to James J. and Margaret (née Dunbar) Tropeck on November 15,1948. He graduated South Fayette High School in McDonald, PA. After graduation, he joined the...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy