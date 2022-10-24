Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
ocala-news.com
Marion Theatre offering free showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Marion Theatre is inviting the community to attend a free showing of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, October 29. The movie will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Marion Theatre, which is located at 50 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala. The Nightmare Before Christmas is...
Graveyard Ghosts – Sunland Mental Hospital Was Full Of Evil Tragic Terror
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunland Mental Hospital is one of the places that no one wants to talk about, but ask most in the area and they remember stories of horror that took place inside. The building no longer exists as it was torn down in
ocala-news.com
MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
fox35orlando.com
Sweet tooth? Sneak peek inside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
So who did Charlie take to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory? Of course -- Grandpa Joe! And now Grandpa Joe is sprinkling his own sunrises with dew at a new candy shop in downtown Ocala.
WCJB
Halloween themed events in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below. Friday. Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday) Gainesville Fear...
ocala-news.com
Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park
This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox13news.com
Renovations on Monkey Island underway to upgrade primates' sandy home on Homosassa River
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - If you've visited the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort recently, you may have noticed three primate residents weren't on their tiny island a few yards away. That's because some much-needed upgrades have begun, and Ralph, Emily, and Ebony had to head out to a temporary home. The three...
hernandosun.com
Fall Festival, Yard Sale & Bluegrass Oct. 29
When folks attend the Spring Lake United Methodist Church Fall Festival and Yard Sale, 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, they’ll enjoy live music from a nationally known bluegrass artist, games, a Chili Cookoff judged by local luminaries, and more. Yet they’ll also have the opportunity to give and help others.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
villages-news.com
Kelli Jo Carpenter
Kelli Jo Carpenter, age 45, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Summerfield Florida. She is survived by her children Katelyn Carpenter, Allison Carpenter, Jayden (Yeilina) Carpenter, grandchildren Amelia, Barrett, Oakley, Yasiah, mother Sylvia Trenum, brother John (Donna)South, sister Kristina (David) Adams and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Villages Daily Sun
Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment
The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
Three dozen octogenarians celebrate class of 1958 high school reunion
Hope Meffert hasn’t missed a single reunion held by Ocala High School’s class of 1958. On Saturday, Oct. 22 the class members gathered once more to celebrate 64 years since they graduated. “We’ve had a reunion every five years since we graduated,” Meffert said. “Our class has always...
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
eqliving.com
Fun Spots to Stay in Ocala
Looking for places to stay in Ocala, Florida? Here are unique homes away from home for rent to experience all that Ocala has to offer. Happy Place Stable (A “barndominium” home stay) Happy Place Stable is a home away from home equestrian experience. The one-bedroom home is not...
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
villages-news.com
Carol Ann Buyarski
Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side. Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership. Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Officers were called to the...
villages-news.com
Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter
Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
villages-news.com
Gary J. Tropeck
Gary J. Tropeck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2022 in The Villages. Gary was born in Washington County, PA to James J. and Margaret (née Dunbar) Tropeck on November 15,1948. He graduated South Fayette High School in McDonald, PA. After graduation, he joined the...
