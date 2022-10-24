Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman optimistic about injuries after open week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football needed a week off, and it needed it badly. The Razorbacks managed to head into their open date with a win over BYU , but they limped into the week off with a host of injuries.

On Monday, coach Sam Pittman provided updates on banged-up players. He was optimistic about the team's overall health headed into its matchup with Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SECN) .

The biggest area of concern in terms of injury is the secondary. With two players, Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop, out for the season, depth at defensive back was already an issue. Then other players started suffering more minor injuries and missing time, and the Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) were forced to shuffle their personnel in the defensive backfield.

Myles Slusher is arguably the biggest piece Arkansas needs back in the secondary. The starting nickel back has played in just three of Arkansas' games this season while dealing with an upper body injury. His last appearance came against Alabama in Week 5.

Pittman said Monday that Slusher would still be limited in practice early in the week while the staff evaluates his health. It's unclear when he could be back in game action, but Pittman said he feels "like he's going to be fine" this week.

Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson are recovered and ready to practice, Pittman said. Malik Chavis, who suffered an apparent head injury against BYU, will be at practice Tuesday. Latavious Brini has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, but Pittman was optimistic about Brini's progress.

Getting those players back in the secondary will be a huge boost for Arkansas headed in the back half of its season.

"Getting who might be a 1 on your team back (helps) not only just physically out on the field, but it helps you as a play caller because you've seen them do it before," Pittman said. "You trust them a little bit more with guys you've seen than the hope of 'I hope we do it well.'"

Pittman revealed that quarterback KJ Jefferson had failed to finish a practice around Week 4 after making a throw that caused shoulder pain. That pain has been nagging ever since, so Pittman and his staff elected not to have him throw in practices during the off week.

The soreness was apparently unrelated to the game Jefferson missed against Mississippi State, when he was recovering from a head injury. Pittman said the shoulder pain isn't a major concern, especially after the week of rest, and he doesn't anticipate any limitations for Jefferson against Auburn.

Linebacker Bumper Pool has been playing through a hip injury, and Drew Sanders also needed the week of recovery. Pittman said both players "feel better" with practice resuming.

Receiver Jadon Haselwood has also dealt with a lingering injury, which he said was a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Pittman said the week off was good for Haselwood, but that he expected the injury to be "nagging" throughout the rest of the season. Haselwood will continue to practice in a green no-contact jersey.

