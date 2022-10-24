Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
thelocalne.ws
Library wants community to fill out a form
On October 25, 2022, the Ipswich Public Library opened a community survey intended to gather feedback from members of the community regarding the collections, programs, and services the library offers. “We want to find out what Ipswich residents value about the library and what they would like to see improve,”...
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
Time Out Global
8 best Christmas things to do in Boston
From classic holiday shows to quirky festivities, these are the best Christmas events this year. Christmas is almost here and in Boston, the holiday season is quite special. From tree lightings to holiday markets to festive meals, there is so much to get excited about in Boston this holiday season. Whether you prefer to stick to tradition by seeing the Holiday Pops perform at Symphony Hall or by downing craft beers during a marathon of "Office" Christmas episodes, there is something for everyone this winter. Don’t miss our guides to the best holiday markets in Boston, as well as where to see the best Christmas lights in Boston. The holidays are also a great time to check out the best ice skating rinks in Boston and the best hot chocolate in Boston.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals, but visitors all over the world. So, learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to not drive there right now, has made us curious. I'm talking about Salem, Massachusetts. It's always a hot destination...
wgbh.org
The history and mysteries of Lynn’s ‘haunted’ pirate cave
From the banks of the Walden Pond to the historic Stone Tower, there’s plenty to see in the bucolic, 2,200-acre Lynn Woods Reservation. You could spend hours hiking its trails and never come across the distinct outcropping of rocks near the northern end of the woods. Even if you have been there, you’ll be forgiven for not knowing exactly what you’d stumbled upon: the site long known as Dungeon Rock.
For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat
The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
NBC Philadelphia
That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video
Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?. Well, this beaver did just that, and it's adorable. Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
nshoremag.com
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
WCVB
A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
