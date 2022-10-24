Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Electrons that flow like liquids pave the way for robust quantum computers
Quantum computers, which can perform calculations much faster than traditional computers, have a big problem: They are prone to data storage and processing errors caused by disturbances from the environment like vibrations and radiation from warm objects. But a discovery by scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore),...
Phys.org
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org
Scaling up the production of vertically aligned, single-walled carbon nanotubes
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are scaling up the production of vertically aligned single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) that could revolutionize diverse commercial products ranging from rechargeable batteries, automotive parts and sporting goods to boat hulls and water filters. The research appears in the journal Carbon. Most CNT production today...
Phys.org
Niobespherene: A full-metal hollow cage cluster with superatomic stability and resistant to CO attack
In a paper published in National Science Review, a CO-tolerant niobium cluster Nb12+ was discovered by reacting Nbn+ with CO in a well-designed flow tube reactor. The origin of the chemical inertness of Nb12+, named a "niobespherene," is unveiled by unique superatomic states which are contributed by both the 5s and 4d electrons of niobium. The energy-descent superatomic 2S and 2P orbitals composed of d-electrons delocalize throughout the Nb12+ and balance the cluster structure, giving rise to cage aromaticity and enhanced stability.
Phys.org
Researchers develop laser that could 'reshape the landscape of integrated photonics'
How do you integrate the advantages of a benchtop laser that fills a room onto a semiconductor chip the size of a fingernail?. A research team co-led by Qiang Lin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Rochester, has set new milestones in addressing this challenge, with the first multi-color integrated laser that:
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
Phys.org
Climate change is closing daily temperature gap: Clouds could be the cause
Climate change is shrinking the difference between the daily high temperature and the daily low in many parts of the world. The gap between the two, known as the diurnal temperature range (DTR), has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress. But why and where the DTR shrinks with climate change has been something of a mystery.
Phys.org
Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters
International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
Phys.org
Integration on a chip: Miniaturized infrared detectors
Miniaturization of infrared spectrometers will lead to their wider use in consumer electronics, such as smartphones enabling food control, the detection of hazardous chemicals, air pollution monitoring and wearable electronics. They can be used for the quick and easy detection of certain chemicals without using laboratory equipment. Moreover, they can be useful for the detection of counterfeit medical drugs as well as of greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2.
Phys.org
New class of porous metal nanoparticles will yield new capabilities in absorption, chemical sensing and separations
Researchers from Northwestern University have made a significant advance in the way they produce exotic open-framework superlattices made of hollow metal nanoparticles. Using tiny hollow particles termed metallic nanoframes and modifying them with appropriate sequences of DNA, the team found they could synthesize open-channel superlattices with pores ranging from 10 to 1,000 nanometers in size—sizes that have been difficult to access until now. This newfound control over porosity will enable researchers to use these colloidal crystals in molecular absorption and storage, separations, chemical sensing, catalysis and many optical applications.
Phys.org
Researchers create first quasiparticle Bose-Einstein condensate
Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate—the mysterious fifth state of matter—made from quasiparticles, entities that do not count as elementary particles but that can still have elementary-particle properties like charge and spin. For decades, it was unknown whether they could undergo Bose-Einstein condensation in the same way as real particles, and it now appears that they can. The finding is set to have a significant impact on the development of quantum technologies including quantum computing.
Phys.org
Layered double hydroxides for oxygen evolution reactions
To guide the design and synthesis of electrocatalysts toward highly efficient oxygen evolution reactions (OER), researchers from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology have summarized four common strategies to improve the OER performance of layered double hydroxides (LDHs) as well as identifying active sites for LDHs. They published their work...
Phys.org
More yield, fewer species: How human nutrient inputs alter grasslands
One of the reasons for the global threat to biodiversity is that we humans introduce more nutrients into our environment than would naturally be present there, for example, when fertilizing agricultural land. In addition, precipitation re-distributes excess nutrients to other areas, and nutrients can also enter our soils through air pollution.
Phys.org
TanSat's first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful
An international research team has analyzed measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission to identify carbon dioxide from human activities. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. Quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is one of the most important requirements needed for greenhouse gases to be monitored on a global basis.
accesslifthandlers.com
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
Phys.org
A faster way to find and study topological materials
Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007—a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
Phys.org
New technique to determine age will open new era of planetary science, researchers say
The coming decade is expected to bring a veritable bonanza for the science of planets: space missions are scheduled to bring back samples of rock from the moon, Mars, the Martian moon of Phobos, and a primitive asteroid. And scientists say there is a new technique for determining the age of rocks, meteorites, and even artifacts, that could help open up a new era of discovery.
globalspec.com
Komatsu’s electric mid-size hydraulic excavator with Proterra battery to debut at bauma2022
Battery manufacturer Proterra and tech firm Komatsu, who first partnered in January 2021 to create electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, has announced the debut of Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine. The electric excavator will make its debut at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade fair held in Munich,...
Phys.org
2D graphdiyne a potential key element for future generations of energy storage and conversion technologies
A synthetic carbon-based crystalline material called graphdiyne (GDY) has become a probable key element in driving the next significant leap in battery technology—one not seen since lithium surpassed lead and other heavy metals in the early 1990s. Professor Zicheng Zuo, a member of graphdiyne team in the Chinese Academy...
