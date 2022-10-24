ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Kerry: US open to talks on contentious climate financing

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry insisted Tuesday the United States was open to seeking middle ground on a controversy that threatens to overtake an upcoming world climate summit: a growing demand from poorer countries that the United States and other richer countries pay compensation as the culprits most responsible for wrecking the Earth’s climate.
electrek.co

The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026

One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
Phys.org

Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters

International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
Gizmodo

Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas

Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
BBC

What we just learned about China's economy

The Chinese Communist Party's congress concluded on Sunday with the set-piece confirmation of Xi Jinping's historic third five-year term in charge. The spotlight was also on the man named as his new second-in-command, Li Qiang. A loyalist to Mr Xi, he is now on track to become Premier and tasked...
Phys.org

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

At least 24 people died after Cyclone Sitrang slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of about a million people from their homes, officials said Tuesday. Cyclones—the equivalent of hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific—are a regular menace in the region but scientists say climate change is likely making them more intense and frequent.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
agupdate.com

Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
The Independent

Cut meat consumption to two burgers a week to stop worst of climate crisis, report urges

Meat consumption needs to be slashed to roughly two burgers a week in order to prevent the worst of the climate crisis, according to a new report.Experts on systems change warned there needed to be a faster shift towards a more sustainable diet to deal with the scale of the challenge. They took a look at climate action around the world and assessed whether it was keeping pace with targets to slash emissions.They broke this down into 40 indicators of progress. The sobering report found none were on track to achieve a target to keep global warming below a 1.5C...
Phys.org

TanSat's first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful

An international research team has analyzed measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission to identify carbon dioxide from human activities. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. Quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is one of the most important requirements needed for greenhouse gases to be monitored on a global basis.
Phys.org

Global economy must green faster to prevent dire climate impacts

Across virtually every sector, the greening of the global economy is unfolding far too slowly to stave off climate catastrophe, according to a sobering report Wednesday from a consortium of research organisations. From industry, power and transport to food production, deforestation and finance, progress across 40 key indicators must accelerate...

