Berwyn, IL

16th Street Theater in Berwyn is closing down; Raven artistic director announces exit

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
16th Street Theater founder Ann Filmer and the former theater at the Berwyn Cultural Center on 16th Street in west suburban Berwyn in Sept. 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 16th Street Theater, a Berwyn-based Equity company with a 15-year history, has begun its last show.

The production, “Man and Moon,” opened this weekend at the Madison Street Theater in Oak Park.

16th Street Theater had long been a program of the North Berwyn Park District, although it was an independent fundraising organization. Its future had been uncertain since founding artistic director Ann Filmer stepped down last year, although Filmer had previously announced that 16th Street would move from the Berwyn Cultural Center to a former Veterans of Foreign Wars post, which she said had been purchased for the company by the Park District. That move did not work out, said Jean Gottlieb, who took over from Filmer.

“The Park District,” Gottlieb said, “now wants to go in a different direction.”

Filmer had a number of hits over the years: “Blizzard ‘67″ by Jon Steinhagen, “This Train” by Tony Fitzpatrick; Rohina Malik’s “Yasmina’s Necklace” and, in 2020, “Our Lady of the Underpass,” a collaboration with the noted TV and stage writer Tanya Saracho. The theater typically produced new work and focused on artists of color, although, not long before her resignation, Filmer was criticized by her fellow Chicago theater professionals on Facebook after a group of actors and other creative artists complained of racist treatment while working on a show in Berwyn.

The Park District now plans to make 16th Street a children’s theater, Gottlieb said, focusing on families in the area. Some of the artists involved with the theater hope to transfer their energies and resources to a new company, most likely based in Oak Park.

“I am deeply saddened that Berwyn will no longer house a professional theater dedicated to telling the stories of all in our community,” Filmer said Monday.

In other Chicago theater transition news, Raven Theatre said Monday that its artistic director, Cody Estle , will exit his position as the long-standing North Side theater. Estle will next be artistic director of the larger Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee. He leaves in November and Raven, which Estle developed into an Equity-affiliated theater , will conduct a national search.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

