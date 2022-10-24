Read full article on original website
waste360.com
First-ever U.S. Facility Transforms Unwanted Plastic Waste Into Concrete Additive
CRDC Global, with support from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), today announced the opening of a new factory capable of converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new concrete additive called RESIN8™. The facility, the first in the US and the second of its kind in the world, uses a proven and propriety process to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.
380 million tons of plastic are made every year. None of it is truly recyclable.
No plastic is truly recyclable — not even the water bottles and milk jugs that people usually toss into their blue bins. According to a new report released on Monday by Greenpeace USA, no plastic product meets a common industry standard for recyclability, even though they bear the familiar “chasing arrows” recycling symbol. The report says industry-backed recycling labels on yogurt cups, ketchup bottles, food trays, and other products perpetuate a “fiction” that recycling will ever scale up to handle the 380 million tons of plastic that companies churn out every year. The U.S. plastic recycling rate has never topped 10 percent, and a report from earlier this year revealed that it has now fallen to just 5 percent.
Good News Network
Startup is Recycling Solar Panels Turning Waste into Valuable Material
An American firm called Solar Cycle is transforming broken solar panels from landfill waste to valuable raw materials—perfect for making more solar panels. Copper, aluminum, silver, and silicon are all recovered from panels at the end of their lifecycle, with the company’s new recycling method reducing them to just 2% of their material weight.
techeblog.com
Transparent Wood is 5-Times More Efficient Than Glass, Could One Day Replace Plastics
LG’s transparent OLED shelf is nice to have around the house, but transparent wood composites may be a game changer for making car windshields, see-through packaging and even biomedical devices. In addition to being cost-efficient to manufacture, it’s reportedly 5-times more efficient than glass, resulting in significant energy cost savings.
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
Plastic Recycling Is a Disaster and a ‘Myth,’ Report Says
A new report from Greenpeace USA paints a dire picture for recycling efforts in the United States: They’ve fundamentally failed. "The plastics and products industries have been promoting plastic recycling as the solution to plastic waste since the early 1990s. Some 30 years later, the vast majority of U.S. plastic waste is still not recyclable,” the report reads. “The U.S. plastic recycling rate was estimated to have declined to about 5-6% in 2021, down from a high of 9.5% in 2014 and 8.7% in 2018, when the U.S. exported millions of tons of plastic waste to China and counted it as recycled even though much of it was burned or dumped."
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
France 24
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US households in 2021, only 2.4 million tons were recycled, or around five percent. After peaking in 2014 at 10 percent, the trend has been decreasing, especially since China stopped accepting...
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Plastic recycling is a "failed concept" in the U.S., study says
Washington — Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by U.S. households in 2021, only 2.4 million tons were recycled, or around five percent. After peaking in 2014 at 10 percent, the trend has been decreasing, especially since China stopped accepting the West's plastic waste in 2018. Virgin production — of non-recycled plastic, that is — meanwhile is rapidly...
The Verge
Plastic packaging isn’t really ‘recyclable’ in the US, Greenpeace report says
We’ve known for years that plastic recycling rates are low, but they’ve managed to get even worse. The state of plastic recycling in the US is so abysmal that no plastic packaging can even be considered recyclable, according to a new report published today by environmental group Greenpeace.
insideevs.com
Berlin-Made Tesla Model Y To Get Mega Casts, Structural Battery Packs
After starting production of mega casts and structural battery packs for the Model Y built at Gigafactory Texas, Tesla plans to offer the same technologies on vehicles produced in Giga Berlin before the end of this year. By implementing front and rear mega casts, as well as structural battery packs...
Phys.org
These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics
Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Phys.org
Submerged plants reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shallow lakes and ditches
Shallow lakes and ditches emit less greenhouse gases if rooted submerged plants are predominant instead of free-floating plants or algae. There are several reasons why Dutch water managers should encourage more submerged plants in Dutch waterways, researchers argue. But these plants will have a better chance of survival if fewer fertilizers are leached into Dutch waters. The researchers recently published their findings in the journal Water Research.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
TechCrunch
Greener wants to help consumers and businesses be more sustainable
His startup is geared toward simplifying the decision-making process to help consumers and businesses understand sustainability and reduce their emissions, such as by making different purchasing decisions — and he points to a statistic that suggests around 88% of consumers in the U.S. and the U.K want businesses to help them be more sustainable.
Lenzing Joins EU Circular Textile Initiative
The Lenzing Group, a global provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is reinforcing its commitment to circularity by becoming a partner in the CISUTAC (Circular and Sustainable Textile and Clothing) project co-funded by the European Union. The new consortium was established to support the transition to a circular and sustainable textile sector and, including Lenzing, the 27 consortium members consist of industry association Euratex, textile company Inditex, PVH, Decathlon and NGO Oxfam. For its part, Lenzing is focusing on the development of recycling processes for cellulose fibers in line with its own corporate strategy. CISUTAC aims to prevent,...
