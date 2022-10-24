ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How teens — and adults — can enjoy Halloween in Hampton Roads

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Zoe Phan, 17, daughter of Nancy O'Donnell, also has a love of Halloween and is one of the actors for Haunted Hunt Club Farm Halloween Festival in Virginia Beach as she prepares to leave for her job Monday evening, Oct. 28, 2019, with a skeleton sitting in the passenger seat of her car. Her stepdad, David Linch and mom of Virginia Beach love Halloween. They got married on Halloween and decorate the outside of their home on Stewart Drive each year with an ever expanding collection of skeletons, spiders, ghouls and a front yard that's transformed into a grave yard. Bill Tiernan / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Too old to trick or trick but too young to party — how can Hampton Roads teenagers safely celebrate this year’s spooky season?

Most locales across Hampton Roads limit trick-or-treating to children 12 and under, with the exception of Chesapeake, which allows children as old as 14 to participate. With costume-clad teenagers being excluded from door-knocking for free candy, organizations across the region are setting up teen-friendly events to give area youth a scary fun time.

Norfolk’s Southside Boys & Girls Club will host a “Haunted Clubhouse” 6-8 p.m. on Halloween. The entire clubhouse at 701 Berkley Ave. Extension will be transformed into a haunted house with frights scattered throughout.

“These activities are promoted to the entire community,” said Alycia Archer, chief operating officer of the club. “However, it is our hope to capture our tweens and teens specifically to provide a safe, fun and welcoming space for them to have fun and enjoy the Halloween festivities.”

While city ordinances restricting the age of trick-or-treaters have been in place for around five decades, Archer said teenagers are still children who want to participate in Halloween.

“It is important to keep our teenagers engaged,” Archer said. “With this event, they will be able to have fun, and we will know they are safe and not in the streets.”

The night’s festivities will also feature a trunk or treat in a neighboring parking lot. The event, including the haunted house, is free to all community members.

Where else can adults, tweens and every age in between get the “yell” scared out of them?

Chesapeake

Hampton

Newport News

Norfolk

Portsmouth

Suffolk

Theme Parks

Virginia Beach

Dates, ticket pricing and age restrictions vary by event. Visit the webpages for each for more information.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

